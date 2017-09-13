After retiring from boxing for the third and what seems on the face of it to be the final time, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is rightly taking time out to do some more lighthearted interviews.

After the intense round the world coverage and continental press conferences in the build up to his $300 million, eventual mismatch, against Conor McGregor, Mayweather met up with 'Awkward Puppet' Diego for their self-proclaimed best Mayweather interview ever.

Coming from outside the Las Vegas strip club 'Girl Collection', the extremely frank Diego doesn't pull any punches with his question to the now former champion Mayweather.

They discuss money, with Mayweather admitting he has around $300 million in the bank, even giving Diego $100 apparently from his fight purse with McGregor.

He tries to show off his Bugatti Veyron and Ferrari that are parked nearby, but Diego says he only has a bike so isn't interested.

Moving onto a quick fire round of questions, Diego has plenty lined up to push the buttons of the undefeated Mayweather.

The frank puppet Diego asks: "Who's your favourite sports team?" to which Mayweather replies: "Whatever team's winning."

In addition when asked who his favourite superhero was, Mayweather's reply was a modest: "Floyd Mayweather."

As Diego hits Money with rapid-fire questions, we get some hilarious bemusement from Mayweather, as he claims to have no idea who the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez are, knowing only that the latter is Justin Bieber's former girlfriend.

Watch the footage below. Scroll to 3.50 for the superhero question.

Finally, we see Diego round off with the burning point on everyone's mind, as Mayweather is pushed as to whether he is actually serious about the McGregor bout actually being his final ever fight.

Mayweather flat out denies that he will ever take to the ring again, even going as far as to say that the puppet Diego is the person he would most like to punch in the face.

Despite committing to never returning to in-ring competition again, it is clear that it may be a long time before we see anyone with such charisma, confidence, and most importantly, ability as good as Mayweather ever in future.

Videos like this, however, show he is relaxed and willing to take part in lighthearted material, even when he himself may be the one taking the big hits for a change.

