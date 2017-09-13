WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Bayley has provided an injury update.

The former Raw Women’s Champion suffered a shoulder injury at the worst possible time for her. If you recall, She competed in a singles match against Nia Jax on Raw last month, and it was a stiff match that resulted in Bayley being injured during the match.

Bayley, who originally set to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title at the Summerslam PPV (pay-per-view) event in Brooklyn, New York on the WWE Network, suffered a right shoulder injury.

As a result of that injury, she was pulled from the match. She suffered a separated shoulder. In regards to when she will return to in-ring action, the news is not positive.

Although the timetable for her return to in-ring action is unknown at this time, there is some concern within WWE that she may not be back until November at the earliest and possibly not until next year’s WrestleMania.

Fortunately, we have an injury update on Bayley, who did an interview with WWE.com during the Mae Young Classic red carpet special. She was asked about her recovery by WWE Hall of Famer Madusa. She noted that she is just waiting on doctors approval to get back into the gym. Here is what she had to say:

“Doing good. I can move it, I can do daily life stuff, I can put my hair up again. I still haven’t lifted any weights on it because I’m scared. So I’m waiting for the doctor to tell me it’s okay to do this and okay to lift this amount of weight and everything. But it’s going up. Every day is better. It sounds cliche, but every day I get better.”

Despite the fact that an exact timeline for a return is not certain, but it appears that her recovery is trending in the right direction. It will be interesting to see how WWE books her when she does return to action and back on television. She was on the road to potentially be the next Raw Women’s Champion and hopefully, WWE will insert her into the title picture once she returns. Time will tell how WWE handles her push in the future.

