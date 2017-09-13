The domestic footballing world returned to full flow this week with the comeback of both the Champions League and the Europa League.

It is the main sign that the season is up and running when the transfer window is closed and Europe's two biggest cup competitions are sandwiched in between league games.

Real Madrid begin their quest to make it three Champions League trophies in a row on Wednesday night as they welcome Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia to the Bernabeu.

The holders have also drawn Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in the first round, in what is probably the most difficult of the eight groups.

However, given their ridiculous squad strength, Real should progress easily, with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio in sensational form alongside the more established stars.

The latter has been particularly excellent so far this campaign, recording a brilliant brace in the 2-2 draw with Valencia before the international break.

Nevertheless, not everything is going swimmingly for the Spanish international, with news surfacing on Wednesday that he is set to miss their Champions League bow for a slightly embarrassing reason.

Asensio has an infected pimple from shaving his legs and is unable to pull up his socks, meaning he will not feature. As reasons go, that is definitely one of the best.

Naturally, many people on Twitter had a little joke at the Madrid man's expense and one of them was Gary Lineker, who is famed for his appropriate responses to football trends.

LINEKER REACTS

Shaving legs? Just another sign that the game has gone in the modern world, it's almost as bad as diving.

Lineker then followed with a few hilarious replies to his original post.

LINEKER REPLIES

Brilliant stuff as usual from England's favourite football presenter.

Hopefully, Asensio's follicle disaster won't keep him out for too long as Los Blancos need everyone fit and firing to dig them out of a slight rut in La Liga.

In their opening three games, the champions have only one once, drawing 1-1 with Levante on the weekend.

They're now already four points behind Barcelona and with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo both suspended in Spain, the likes of Asensio will have to step up big time.

