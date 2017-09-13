Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Gary Lineker produces hilarious tweets in reaction to Marco Asensio's bizarre shaving injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The domestic footballing world returned to full flow this week with the comeback of both the Champions League and the Europa League.

It is the main sign that the season is up and running when the transfer window is closed and Europe's two biggest cup competitions are sandwiched in between league games.

Real Madrid begin their quest to make it three Champions League trophies in a row on Wednesday night as they welcome Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia to the Bernabeu.

Article continues below

The holders have also drawn Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in the first round, in what is probably the most difficult of the eight groups.

However, given their ridiculous squad strength, Real should progress easily, with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio in sensational form alongside the more established stars.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Hell in a Cell match confirmed on Smackdown Live

Hell in a Cell match confirmed on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

The latter has been particularly excellent so far this campaign, recording a brilliant brace in the 2-2 draw with Valencia before the international break.

Nevertheless, not everything is going swimmingly for the Spanish international, with news surfacing on Wednesday that he is set to miss their Champions League bow for a slightly embarrassing reason.

Asensio has an infected pimple from shaving his legs and is unable to pull up his socks, meaning he will not feature. As reasons go, that is definitely one of the best.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-VALENCIA

Naturally, many people on Twitter had a little joke at the Madrid man's expense and one of them was Gary Lineker, who is famed for his appropriate responses to football trends.

LINEKER REACTS

Shaving legs? Just another sign that the game has gone in the modern world, it's almost as bad as diving.

Lineker then followed with a few hilarious replies to his original post.

LINEKER REPLIES

Brilliant stuff as usual from England's favourite football presenter.

Hopefully, Asensio's follicle disaster won't keep him out for too long as Los Blancos need everyone fit and firing to dig them out of a slight rut in La Liga.

In their opening three games, the champions have only one once, drawing 1-1 with Levante on the weekend.

FBL-ESP-SUPERCUP-REALMADRID-BARCELONA

They're now already four points behind Barcelona and with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo both suspended in Spain, the likes of Asensio will have to step up big time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Football
Gary Lineker
Karim Benzema

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: The hilarious Chelsea bench + Victor Moses reaction to Zappacosta's goal

Watch: The hilarious Chelsea bench + Victor Moses reaction to Zappacosta's goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again