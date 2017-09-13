Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Michy Batshuayi has only featured sporadically for Chelsea since completing his €35 million transfer from Marseille in the summer of 2016, but it’s clear that he’s a serious talent.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 29 (most cameo) appearances for the Blues last season and netted his first of the 2017-18 campaign against Qarabag on Tuesday night.

Batshuayi is a brilliant back-up striker for Chelsea, behind Alvaro Morata, but quite how long the Belgium international will be prepared to play that role remains to be seen.

Chelsea’s No. 23 turns 24 next month and may feel that sitting on the bench at Stamford Bridge is having a detrimental effect on his development.

And he could be forgiven for wondering if that really is the case after seeing his FIFA 18 stats for the first time today.

Batshuayi was fuming last year with his FIFA 17 stats

Batshuayi is a huge fan of EA Sports’ successful video game franchise but kicked off this time last year after his FIFA 17 stats were released.

Directly tweeting EA Sports, he wrote: “59 passing 😭😭😭 so weak”.

He then added: “lol 59 is for bronze 😂😂 I should be like 69 at least I think... 😇“.

Batshuayi's just seen his FIFA 18 stats...

After scoring nine goals for last season’s Premier League champions, Batshuayi must have expected a decent upgrade from the guys at EA Sports this year - especially as they know he loves his FIFA.

But amusingly, he’s been badly let down.

In fact, he’s actually been downgraded!

Batshuayi’s overall rating has dropped from 81 to 80, his pace has dropped to 79 from 83 and his dribbling to 77 from 79.

Hilariously, he still has 59 for passing.

p1bptqasud1nbg15qm9a9n4pmr59.jpg

The Belgian, looking distinctly unimpressed, immediately sent another tweet to EA, demanding an explanation.

“PLEASE EXPLAIN @EASPORTSFIFA,“ Batshuayi tweeted, much to the amusement of his followers.

How Batshuayi's followers have reacted

Check out the reaction…

Is 80 a fair rating for Michy Batshuayi? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

