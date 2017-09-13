Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

vince mcmahon.

News on WWE’s decision to give away big matches on television

We now know why WWE is giving away big matches on television.

This has been something that WWE hasn’t done in the past. By looking back at the history books, various promoters who have been in the professional wrestling business has always known a key thing, which is to make fans pay to see the matches that they desperately want to see. You give away angles and build up matches for free in order to set up a big match that will force the fans to pay to see. Whether that be in person at an event or pay via PPV (pay-per-view).

It’s a smart thing to do. However, as of late WWE has been giving away big matches or dream matches on free television on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. Matches like John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal, Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or the planned Samoa Joe vs. Cena matches.

For an example, Cena vs. Nakamura was a match that pro wrestling fans wanted to see for years, but they had to wait for it. Nakamura was competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling while obviously, Cena was on top of the world in WWE. When Triple H decided to sign the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, fans were just waiting to see this match finally happen.

However, WWE is going through a transition. It’s been reported over the last week that WWE is making some major cutbacks right now and that includes the cancellation of WWE Network programs and no longer doing the pyro at shows.

It’s pretty obvious that one of the things that have not helped the WWE Network grow since the company launched it in 2014 is doing separate Raw and SmackDown PPV (pay-per-view) events. Although, it's not expected that WWE is going to go back to just one pay-per-view a month.

The most recent big match that WWE gave away on television instead of saving it for a PPV event was Cena vs. Braun Strowman that took place on this past Monday’s episode of Raw in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on the USA Network.

Dave Meltzer talked about WWE giving away big matches on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer believes that the only reason WWE is booking these matches on free TV is to combat viewership numbers now that football is back. WWE will have to go up against Monday Night Football on ESPN for the next few months and then big college football games.

What are your thoughts on WWE giving away big matches on free television? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

WWE Smackdown
Vince McMahon
WWE

