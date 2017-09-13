Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Neymar did something incredibly generous after he refused to shake Anthony Ralston's hand

It was a brutal return to Champions League football on Tuesday evening for Celtic as they were hammered 5-0 by free-spending Paris Saint-Germain.

The devastating forward line of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe tore the Scottish side to shreds, with all three getting on the score sheet - the former actually scored a brace.

Nevertheless, despite the brilliant football on display from the Ligue 1 side, one major talking point has dominated the narrative in the aftermath of the fixture.

Brazilian superstar Neymar was engaged in a fairly heated battle with Celtic teenager Anthony Ralston throughout the match, leading to several altercations.

And after the final whistle, Neymar openly refused to shake his opponent's hand, leading to a whole load of criticism on Twitter.

Ralston responded brilliantly to the incident, saying, per BBC: "It is just part and parcel of it.

"It is the mental side of the game, these things happen, it's football, you move on. It wasn't a big deal at all.

"Again I am learning. It was just talking back and forth, that was all it was."

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League

Very nice to hear from Ralston, who was clearly not fazed at coming up against the €222m man.

Neymar has rightfully received a bit of abuse for his actions, but it turns out the former Barcelona man did do something pretty generous.

After the match, Neymar donated his jersey to Kenny Dalglish's wife's breast cancer foundation.

NEYMAR'S VERY GENEROUS ACT

Well played by the PSG man, with the shirt sure to earn the foundation a significant amount of money.

Neymar is well-known to be very active with charities, particularly in his native Brazil, and his latest act will surely appease his on-field actions in Scotland.

The 25-year-old spoke after the game about his ambitions to win the Ballon d'Or but said he is not obsessed with the accolade.

FBL-EUR-C1-CELTIC-PSG

"Of course a football player wants to win the Ballon d'Or," he said, per Goal. "But I don't have to think about it. I have to think about what's better for our group, our club.

"This is a great team and, if we keep going like this, we have a big chance of doing it [winning the tournament].

"I'm very happy to start with a win. Of course, it's not only about getting goals, but that's the most important. That's what we came for. I'm very happy with this game."

