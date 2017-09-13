You only need to read the reactions of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez to their FIFA 16 ratings to learn that players really do care about their ratings in EA Sports’ hugely popular football game.

“I think [the stats] should’ve been higher at the start of the season!” Vardy said after he received a winter upgrade.

“Your pace stat is 92 out of 99. Is 92 good enough?” EA Sports asked the Leicester City striker, to which he replied: “No, I should’ve been given 99!”

Article continues below

It was then the turn of Mahrez, who was on his way to winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, to complain.

“I think maybe I should be 85?!” the Algerian said.

Article continues below

Mahrez added: “Dribbling, dribbling should be higher. I think dribbling should be 88!”

Batshuayi's back-and-forth with EA Sports

Two years on and things are no different. With FIFA 18 released later this month, some player ratings have been revealed, with EA Sports announcing the ratings of the best 100 players last week.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi isn’t among the top 100 players but he has managed to find out his ratings - and he’s not at all happy with them.

The Belgian tweeted EA Sports with a gif of his disappointed face, writing: “PLEASE EXPLAIN @EASPORTSFIFA 🤣🤣🤣”.

EA Sports replied

The 23-year-old has received a downgrade, going from 81 in FIFA 17 to 80 in FIFA 18.

But after Batshuayi scored twice in Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Qarabag on Tuesday, EA Sports promised to consider an upgrade if he continues to find the back of the net.

“Keep scoring goals and we’ll talk…” they wrote in response.

Batshuayi then destroyed EA Sports

That wasn’t enough for Batshuayi, who replied by taking a shot at EA Sports’ servers, which have infuriated FIFA players for many years now.

"Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK 🙊👀,” he wrote.

Game, set and match.

New year, same problems

Funnily enough, this time last year Batshuayi was complaining after EA Sports revealed his ratings for FIFA 17.

The former Anderlecht striker took umbrage to his 59 passing stat, joking to EA Sports that he would download Pro Evolution Soccer.

“Kidding 😂😂😂 but 9 assists last year and not even 60 passing isn’t fair bro you cant deny 🙈🙈,” he added.

Clearly, his love-hate relationship with EA Sports is going through a sticky patch.

Are Michy Batshuayi's FIFA 18 ratings accurate? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms