Tottenham host Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Wednesday night, hoping to start their Champions League campaign with a positive result.

Mauricio Pochettino and Peter Bosz have been paired with Real Madrid and APOEL Nicosia in what has been dubbed as the 'Group of Death'.

Sitting top of the Bundesliga, Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is considered to be the main danger man in Dortmund's attack-minded team.

Borussia Dortmund and Spurs last met in the 2015/16 Europa League last 16.

Aubameyang scored three goals over the two legs as the German club won 5-1 on aggregate.

Despite being linked with various moves away, the pacy striker has now been leading the line in Dortmund for four years.

Aubameyang's vendetta against Spurs

The 28-year-old hitman spoke to BILD ahead of their Champions League match and explained why he has extra motivation to crush Pochettino's side.

Aubameyang was close to joining Spurs from Saint-Etienne in 2012 but the club decided against signing him - and treated him poorly.

“I was at Tottenham back then [in 2012], had a tour of the stadium and the training ground," said Aubameyang as per The Sun.

“We held talks, but after that nobody contacted me again.

“That’s definitely extra motivation for me on Wednesday.”

Tottenham's woeful record at their temporary home will certainly give Aubameyang encouragement.

They were abysmal in last season's Champions League group stage at Wembley and have taken just one point from their opening two Premier League home fixtures this season.

"With Wembley, we need to adapt our game," admitted Pochettino. "We need to feel that Wembley can be home. In the last few games we've played at Wembley, we've played well and deserved more."

Meanwhile, Dortmund are unbeaten in all competitions since their Champions League exit at the hands of Monaco in April.

"In theory, it's Real Madrid first and then Tottenham, Dortmund and Apoel to compete for second," said Pochettino. "But football is not theories. Our ambition is to try to win every game."

Tonight's clash with Dortmund will be a big test of their European ambitions - it's likely that only one of them will progress.

