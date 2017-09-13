It’s clear by now that it’s just a matter of time before Ronda Rousey works a match.

It’s believed that Rousey’s MMA career is over following her devastating loss to current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes at the UFC 207 pay-per-view event that took place last December.

If you recall, WWE did an angle where Shayna Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir after her second-round win during the Mae Young Classic. This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match.

Years ago, Rousey, Duke, and Shafir were dubbed MMA’s Four Horsewomen years ago as an homage to the classic Ric Flair-led pro wrestling stable that started in 1985 and lasted through the late ’90s. On the flip side, Flair, Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks also came to be known as the Four Horsewomen of pro wrestling as they rose up the ranks from NXT to the WWE main roster.

Baszler lost in the Mae Young Classic finals Tuesday night to Kairi Sane. After the match, Rousey spoke to ESPN about Baszler's performance and how the famed "Four Horsewomen" formed.

"We were all sitting on the couch and some fans were asking for the picture, to recreate the iconic Four Horsemen picture," Rousey explained. "We were like, 'What do we have around the house? We got two belts, we got a medal, we got a machete. We can do this!' We didn't know at that moment that it would turn into something. It wasn't something we named ourselves, it was a name the fans gave to us and we're very grateful for it."

When asked about the athletes that compete in the WWE, Ronda stated, “I was actually really impressed, I got to go see the performance center. As someone who has been in a couple of Olympics, and trained at the Olympic training facility, I really believe that the way the WWE performance center caters to the needs of the athletes, I think it’s superior to the U.S. Olympic training facility.”

When asked what's next for her, Rousey preferred to keep the spotlight on her friend by saying, "I don't want to come to Shayna's event on Shayna's night and sit here talk about myself," she said. "I want to keep tonight all about her. Go Shayna Baszler!"

It’s been reported that MMA’s Four Horsewomen and WWE’s Four Horsewomen will square off in a match at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV.

