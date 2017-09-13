We just a few days away from one of the biggest boxing bouts of the year.

That bout is the super fight for the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The fight is slated to go down this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Vegas. It will be televised on HBO pay-per-view[3] in the United States, on BoxNation Box Office in the United Kingdom, and on Space in Latin America.

Alvarez was welcomed to Las Vegas on Tuesday when he and ‘GGG’ made their Grand Arrivals. Alvarez is pumped up for this bout to say the least and he believes that this fight will go down in the history books.

“I’m very happy. I’m very excited to be here and to be back with my people, and this is another fight. This is another fight that will go down in history. And I’m very happy to be joined here by all my people. With the promotions and all the back and forth, it’s become personal. It’s a fight that all the fans and all the media have been waiting for for years,” he told the crowd at the MGM Grand.

“I can assure you that I will do my part and I will do my best to give you all a beautiful fight. The most important thing for me is victory. I always prepare myself to give the best. I want this for my people, my team, for my country. And that’s what I’m going to do this Saturday. I’m going to go in there and win the fight. I prepared myself for the knockout. Look, anything can happen in this fight. But that’s what I’ve prepared for – to knock him out.”

The reigning WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion fired back at Alvarez by saying that “It’s amazing to be in Las Vegas. But the bigger thing is the fight is finally here. I am Gennady Golovkin until I walk into the ring. And that’s when I turn into Triple G. It’s not that I’m mean, or angry. I’m just more focused. This is the perfect fight for fans. And the perfect fight for me. I will enjoy it.”

Make no mistake about it, GGG is well aware that Saturday will be the defining moment of his career and he is ready for it.

“I’ve wanted him because of the Cotto fight when he became the mandatory challenger. I’m old school. I think there should just be one champion. All my career I’ve been denied the fights I’ve wanted [like Felix Sturm, Sergio Martinez, Miguel Cotto],” he said. “That ends Saturday night.”

