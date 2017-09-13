Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez .

Canelo Alvarez sends harsh warning to Gennady Golovkin

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We just a few days away from one of the biggest boxing bouts of the year.

That bout is the super fight for the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The fight is slated to go down this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Vegas. It will be televised on HBO pay-per-view[3] in the United States, on BoxNation Box Office in the United Kingdom, and on Space in Latin America.

Alvarez was welcomed to Las Vegas on Tuesday when he and ‘GGG’ made their Grand Arrivals. Alvarez is pumped up for this bout to say the least and he believes that this fight will go down in the history books.

Article continues below

“I’m very happy. I’m very excited to be here and to be back with my people, and this is another fight. This is another fight that will go down in history. And I’m very happy to be joined here by all my people. With the promotions and all the back and forth, it’s become personal. It’s a fight that all the fans and all the media have been waiting for for years,” he told the crowd at the MGM Grand.

“I can assure you that I will do my part and I will do my best to give you all a beautiful fight. The most important thing for me is victory. I always prepare myself to give the best. I want this for my people, my team, for my country. And that’s what I’m going to do this Saturday. I’m going to go in there and win the fight. I prepared myself for the knockout. Look, anything can happen in this fight. But that’s what I’ve prepared for – to knock him out.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

The reigning WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion fired back at Alvarez by saying that “It’s amazing to be in Las Vegas. But the bigger thing is the fight is finally here. I am Gennady Golovkin until I walk into the ring. And that’s when I turn into Triple G. It’s not that I’m mean, or angry. I’m just more focused. This is the perfect fight for fans. And the perfect fight for me. I will enjoy it.”

Make no mistake about it, GGG is well aware that Saturday will be the defining moment of his career and he is ready for it.

“I’ve wanted him because of the Cotto fight when he became the mandatory challenger. I’m old school. I think there should just be one champion. All my career I’ve been denied the fights I’ve wanted [like Felix Sturm, Sergio Martinez, Miguel Cotto],” he said. “That ends Saturday night.”

What are your thoughts on this upcoming bout? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again