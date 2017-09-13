With FIFA 18 just a couple of weeks away, EA Sports have announced more Icons who will be playable in Ultimate Team.

Paolo Maldini, Marco van Basten, Javier Zanetti, Andriy Shevchenko, Henrik Larsson and Alan Shearer will all be available, providing you have the funds to afford them.

It was back in June when EA Sports announced the first batch of Icons who would be included in FIFA 18.

Pele, Maradona, Lev Yashin and Thierry Henry will all be playable in Ultimate Team, along with Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

It’s a brilliant reminder that before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, these players were among the world’s best stars.

And it’s also an opportunity to imagine what it would be like with Messi and Maradona in the same team, or Neymar and Ronaldo Nazario.

Footage of icon Pele has been released

More and more information about FIFA 18 is coming out ahead of its September 29 release date and some footage of the Icon Pele has been posted by YouTuber Manny.

Pele actually has three Icon cards - a 91-rated one from 1958, a 95-rated one from 1962 and a 98-rated card from 1970 - and this video shows the 91-rated version of the Brazil legend.

Manny was playing against a professional player and he noted how difficult that made it for him to get the best out of Pele.

But he still managed to show off Pele’s five-star skill moves and showed off the former Santos forward’s shooting with a goal at the 2:40 mark.

Check out the footage below.

If that doesn’t make you excited for FIFA 18, we don’t know what will.

The demo is out

For those who can’t wait until September 29, the FIFA 18 demo was released this week.

Those who download it can not only play matches with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and seven other teams, but they can explore the first part of the second instalment of The Journey.

EA: We played it safe with FIFA 17

EA executive vice president Patrick Söderlund admitted this month that the company “played it safe” with FIFA 17 - but were going all out to make FIFA 18 a hit.

“Last year we got FIFA on to Frostbite for the first time,” Söderlund told Gamereactor.

“This year we’ll see the second version of it on Frostbite which, you’ll see, looks a lot better, plays a lot better, and is more of a complete transformation from what the game was, which was always going to be the case.

“We had to play it a little bit safe with last year’s game, FIFA 17, and with FIFA 18 this year we can go all in, and you can see it.

“You can see the game looks better, plays better, we’ve been able to take more risk and push the engine harder, which I hope people are going to see.”

September 29 can’t come quick enough.

Will you buy FIFA 18? Let us know in the comments section below!

