Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

.

Kenny Dalglish tweets Neymar after his charity receives shirt from Celtic match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Neymar received heavy criticism from football fans after appearing to refuse to swap shirts with Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston on Tuesday night.

The world's most expensive player clashed with 18-year-old Ralston during Paris Saint-Germain's comfortable 5-0 victory at Celtic Park and it was originally thought that was the reason behind Neymar's post-match snub.

But by Wednesday evening it was revealed that the PSG star had already promised to donate his shirt to charity after full-time.

Article continues below

Not just any charity either, ex-Celtic and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish's very own Marina Dalglish Appeal.

Dalglish set up the charity - which aims to help those diagnosed with breast cancer - in 2005 with his wife Marina.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

According to the Daily Mail, Neymar's famous No.10 jersey will be sold at a forthcoming auction and is likely to raise a significant amount of valuable money.

So all of that criticism was actually a little bit harsh after all - he was simply honouring his word.

Just to clear up the whole incident for certain, the Marina Dalglish Appeal tweeted Neymar to thank the 25-year-old for his kind gesture.

FBL-EUR-C1-CELTIC-PSG

They posted: "Thank you so much to @neymarjr for this incredibly kind donation which will be auctioned at our event next week."

Neymar responded shortly after: "It was a pleasure to help !! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

The Brazilian's reply even prompted a classy tweet from King Kenny himself.

"Very much appreciated @neymarjr - thank you! Every penny raised will help my wife Marina's breast cancer patients at Larks. KD"

Hopefully, Ralston can forgive him and they are able to come to some sort of arrangement when the reverse fixture takes place in France on November 22.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kenny Dalglish
Football

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again