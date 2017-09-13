Neymar received heavy criticism from football fans after appearing to refuse to swap shirts with Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston on Tuesday night.

The world's most expensive player clashed with 18-year-old Ralston during Paris Saint-Germain's comfortable 5-0 victory at Celtic Park and it was originally thought that was the reason behind Neymar's post-match snub.

But by Wednesday evening it was revealed that the PSG star had already promised to donate his shirt to charity after full-time.

Not just any charity either, ex-Celtic and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish's very own Marina Dalglish Appeal.

Dalglish set up the charity - which aims to help those diagnosed with breast cancer - in 2005 with his wife Marina.

According to the Daily Mail, Neymar's famous No.10 jersey will be sold at a forthcoming auction and is likely to raise a significant amount of valuable money.

So all of that criticism was actually a little bit harsh after all - he was simply honouring his word.

Just to clear up the whole incident for certain, the Marina Dalglish Appeal tweeted Neymar to thank the 25-year-old for his kind gesture.

They posted: "Thank you so much to @neymarjr for this incredibly kind donation which will be auctioned at our event next week."

Neymar responded shortly after: "It was a pleasure to help !! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

The Brazilian's reply even prompted a classy tweet from King Kenny himself.

"Very much appreciated @neymarjr - thank you! Every penny raised will help my wife Marina's breast cancer patients at Larks. KD"

Hopefully, Ralston can forgive him and they are able to come to some sort of arrangement when the reverse fixture takes place in France on November 22.

