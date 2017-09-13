Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is back.

It’s well known by now that St-Pierre will come out of retirement to challenge for the UFC middleweight championship against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November.

It’s a fight that has been talked about a ton as some fans like it, and some do not. There is a lot of questions leading into this bout such as how will St-Pierre look after a four-year layoff from the sport.

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event. The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card, and it will likely be stacked. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass

When “GSP” decided to take time off from MMA, it wasn’t because his body was broken and he needed to heal. Instead, it was the black cloud hanging over his head that drove him away. St-Pierre recently did an interview with Newsday and during the interview, he noted that he is prepared to let the anxiety that he had and just enjoy the moment.

This was a decision that he wanted to do for a while, but he is unsure what his future in the sport holds. It could be a one-and-done or he could have a couple more fights left in him.

“When I left, it wasn’t because of damage,” St-Pierre told Newsday. “It was more mental. More anxiety, nervousness. I couldn’t sleep well. I felt like I was claustrophobic. Too much pressure.”

“I had a problem at that time, too, a personal problem (when I walked away),” he continued. “It’s like a bag of bricks that you carry that you don’t have time to empty your bag. It piled up on each other. Now I had time off, I had time to empty my bag. Now I come back light.”

“I’ve been preparing for this for a long time. It’s perfect timing,” he said in a UFC interview on Facebook Live, explaining that he has spent several months building his body up to handle the heavier weight class.”

“It’s always depending on how it’s going to happen. How I will feel. I have no desire to hang out in the sport too long like a lot of guys did in the past,” he explained.

“A lot of great boxer, some of the greatest fighter as well, they hang out too long. I have no desire to do the same thing. If I come back, it’s because I believe you guys haven’t seen the best out of me yet.”

