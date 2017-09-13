Sadio Mane is currently playing in Liverpool’s Champions League match at home to Sevilla but it will be the last time supporters see the Senegal forward until September 26.

Liverpool lodged an appeal against Mane’s three-match ban, handed out following his sending off on Manchester City on Saturday, but it was upheld by an independent regulatory commission on Tuesday.

It means Mane will miss Saturday’s home match against Burnley and two trips to Leicester City next week, one for the Carabao Cup and the other a Premier League contest.

While Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool were right to appeal the ban, he ultimately concedes that it was a waste of time.

"I am not sure if I am disappointed, I didn't expect anything different," Klopp said, per Sky Sports.

"I thought our appeal was absolutely right because it was never we said we would appeal the red card, it was the length of the suspension.

"He has already half-a-game suspension at City so I think it would have been the right decision for them to say 'one game less' so it would be two and a half rather than three and a half games.

"It was our duty to appeal. We did it and, as I said after the game, it was a waste of time obviously. We only want to bring it in relation to the other issues."

Seemingly everyone has voiced their opinion on whether Mane deserved to be sent off for his dangerous challenge on Man City goalkeeper Ederson.

In Jamie Carragher’s eyes, Jon Moss was right to show the 25-year-old a red card.

"It's a red card,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “He had his eyes on the ball, but that doesn't mean he isn't endangering an opponent.”

Carragher spotted Mane at Anfield

Carragher, then, probably wasn’t looking forward to seeing Mane when he arrived at Anfield for the match against Sevilla.

Upon spotting Carragher, the Liverpool forward jogged over to shake hands with the former centre-back.

Carragher then asked Mane whether it was a red card, to which the Senegal international responds by shaking his finger as if to say “no”.

Carragher also tweeted a photo of his meeting with Mane, writing: “Mane not happy I said it was a red card!”

Gary Neville responded

It prompted a hilarious response from Carragher’s fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who wrote: “He should have karate kicked you in the head!”

Now that would have been something.

