We have our first match for NXT Takeover: Houston.

WWE held the finals of the Mae Young Classic on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Thomas and Mack Center on the WWE Network after SmackDown Live went off the air. As seen on the finale special, Kairi Sane ended up defeating Shayna Baszler to win the tournament.

Triple H spoke with ESPN after The Mae Young Classic aired on the WWE Network on the WWE Network and announced that tournament winner Kairi Sane will compete for the vacant WWE NXT Women's Title at the NXT Takeover: Houston event on November 18th at the Toyota Center. As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce her opponent at the event.

"[I'm] very excited that she's the first champion, and now the question is 'What's next for her?' I can tell you what's next for her. On Nov. 18 at the Toyota Center at the next NXT TakeOver, Kairi will be fighting to determine a new NXT women's champion."

"[Kairi Sane]'s that little dog in the fight that just won't go down. She leaves it all out there. You can feel her passion when she's in the ring. Shayna's a tough competitor. Some of the shots she hit her with... there was a kick to the side of her head where I thought, 'I'm glad that isn't me.' That's what people feel from her -- that never-say-die attitude and that fighting spirit."

WWE issued the following statement about the upcoming match:

“Kairi Sane made history by winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic in a dramatic Final showdown against Shayna Baszler, but that was just the beginning of her epic Tuesday night. As first broken by ESPN, the Mae Young Classic winner will challenge for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver: Houston.

WWE COO Triple H made the bombshell to ESPN just minutes after Sane stood tall in WWE’s historic 32-woman tournament. The news follows a whirlwind few weeks for the NXT Women’s Title that saw Asuka relinquish the coveted championship to pursue a new opportunity on Raw. The Empress of Tomorrow had held the title for a record 523 days, but now a new titleholder will be crowned on Saturday, Nov. 18.

With Sane slated to challenge for the title at TakeOver: Houston, the question remains: Who will The Pirate Princess be facing for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship?”

