WWE has big plans for the Raw women’s division.

As seen on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Emma and Nia Jax teamed up to defeat the team of Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. As a stipulation that was put in place by Raw GM Kurt Angle, with Jax and Emma winning the match, they will be added to the Raw Women’s Title match at No Mercy. Bliss will now defend the title against Banks, Emma, and Jax in a Fatal 4-Way match at the event.

The No Mercy pay-per-view event takes place in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event.

The first match for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network has been revealed. Bliss will face Jax in a non-title match.WWE holds next week’s show in San Jose, California at the SAP Center. As of this writing, no other matches for Raw has been announced.

Dave Meltzer speculated on Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Jax will go over Bliss on next week’s show. He expects Bliss to retain the Raw Women’s Title at the No Mercy PPV. The belief is that the fallout from these matches will eventually set up their singles match for the Raw Women’s Title in the future.

Regarding WWE’s plan for the Raw women’s division, Bryan Alvarez indicated that WWE may be overhauling the entire division due to Asuka’s main roster debut is on the horizon and/or Paige possibly returning to in-ring action soon. This is a possible reason that WWE is rushing to do a program between Bliss and Jax so WWE can get that feud out of the way.

Paige has been out of action due to suffering a neck injury since last June. She underwent surgery last October and has been planning on returning to the ring since this past June.

Asuka is currently out of action with a right collarbone injury. The word going around is that she will make her first official main roster appearance at the TLC pay-per-view in October.

