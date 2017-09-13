Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Moreno.

John Arne Riise praised Alberto Moreno on Twitter during Liverpool v Sevilla

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The revival of Alberto Moreno has delighted Liverpool supporters.

The Spanish left-back has come under so much criticism since his arrival at Anfield in 2014 and last season it reached a point where it seemed inevitable that Jurgen Klopp would sign someone to compete with Moreno for the starting job.

And he did, Andrew Robertson arriving in from Hull City in July.

Article continues below

But it’s unclear when Robertson will next play for Liverpool following Moreno’s impressive start to the season.

The 25-year-old has been everything Liverpool thought he would be when they paid £12 million for him three years ago.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Watch: Moreno's assist v Sevilla

Solid in defence and a threat going forward, Liverpool fans are finally beginning to see the best of Moreno.

He was superb in the first half of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Sevilla, going forward at every available opportunity and assisting Roberto Firmino’s opener.

John Arne Riise's lovely tweet about Moreno

Moreno's display prompted a lovely tweet from someone else who used to run up and down the left-flank at Anfield, John Arne Riise.

Riise, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, wrote: "My man @lfc18alberto is on it tonight 👏🏻So happy for that guy ⚽️Keep up the hard work mate 😁".

Moreno's interview about last season's struggles

The left-back delivered an honest interview with the Telegraph last week in which he discussed how it felt to be dropped from the Liverpool team at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

“The lowest point came at the start of last season when I was not playing,” Moreno said.

“I was training hard and well, and then the manager decided James Milner would be left-back. I was not happy. I was not featuring, my head was not in the right place and I did not feel good.

“This impacts on your family as well. They were unhappy too. We were all feeling down.

“But in life and in football I am a fighter. I never give up and when you are down you have to use that motivation to work harder. 

“I found strength from my family, my partner Lilia and my daughter Carla, who was born this time last year. Just looking at her face was my motivation. It lifted me.”

Moreno looks like a different, more confident player today.

Liverpool FC v 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round: Second Leg

Liverpool fans: What is the biggest different in Moreno's performance? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Alberto Moreno
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
John Arne Riise

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again