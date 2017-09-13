The revival of Alberto Moreno has delighted Liverpool supporters.

The Spanish left-back has come under so much criticism since his arrival at Anfield in 2014 and last season it reached a point where it seemed inevitable that Jurgen Klopp would sign someone to compete with Moreno for the starting job.

And he did, Andrew Robertson arriving in from Hull City in July.

But it’s unclear when Robertson will next play for Liverpool following Moreno’s impressive start to the season.

The 25-year-old has been everything Liverpool thought he would be when they paid £12 million for him three years ago.

Watch: Moreno's assist v Sevilla

Solid in defence and a threat going forward, Liverpool fans are finally beginning to see the best of Moreno.

He was superb in the first half of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Sevilla, going forward at every available opportunity and assisting Roberto Firmino’s opener.

John Arne Riise's lovely tweet about Moreno

Moreno's display prompted a lovely tweet from someone else who used to run up and down the left-flank at Anfield, John Arne Riise.

Riise, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, wrote: "My man @lfc18alberto is on it tonight 👏🏻So happy for that guy ⚽️Keep up the hard work mate 😁".

Moreno's interview about last season's struggles

The left-back delivered an honest interview with the Telegraph last week in which he discussed how it felt to be dropped from the Liverpool team at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

“The lowest point came at the start of last season when I was not playing,” Moreno said.

“I was training hard and well, and then the manager decided James Milner would be left-back. I was not happy. I was not featuring, my head was not in the right place and I did not feel good.

“This impacts on your family as well. They were unhappy too. We were all feeling down.

“But in life and in football I am a fighter. I never give up and when you are down you have to use that motivation to work harder.

“I found strength from my family, my partner Lilia and my daughter Carla, who was born this time last year. Just looking at her face was my motivation. It lifted me.”



Moreno looks like a different, more confident player today.

