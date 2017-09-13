Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Jurgen Klopp and Eduardo Berizzo argue after Sevilla manager gets sent off

Liverpool marked their return to Champions League football with a frustrating 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday night.

In an attempt to banish the demons from the Europa League final little over 15 months ago, Jurgen Klopp's side initially did well to recover from going a goal down but failed to make their control count in the second half.

Wissam Ben Yedder capitalised on some poor defending from the hosts to initially break the deadlock after just minutes.

But Liverpool responded well and two goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah put them in front before the break.

Firmino missed the chance to wrap up the points by hitting the post from the penalty spot and was made to pay when Joaquin Correa grabbed an equaliser in the 72nd minute.

As well as the frantic - yet incredibly entertaining - action happening on the pitch, there was a bit of drama on the touchline too.

With score at 2-1, newly appointed Sevilla manager, Eduardo Berizzo, was sent off in fairly hilarious circumstances.

Not long after throwing the ball away and being given a warning from the referee, Berizzo did it again to delay Joe Gomez taking a throw-in.

Unsurprisingly, he was then given his marching orders and told to leave the dugout.

He did try to argue his case but there really isn't any defence.

However, as you can see below, Klopp wasn't impressed by his opposite number's behaviour and couldn't hide his fury.

That's the sort of thing you used to see at school, no wonder Klopp was fuming!

And his mood wouldn't have improved when Correa's goal meant his team had to share the spoils of a thrilling encounter which also saw Joe Gomez sent off late on.

Philippe Coutinho
Roberto Firmino
Football

