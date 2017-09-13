Liverpool’s defensive frailties cost them three points in their Champions League match against Sevilla this evening.

The Reds drew 2-2 in their opening group game despite dominating the number of chances.

It’s been said that Liverpool’s defence will cost them in the bid to win the Premier League and have a long run in Europe and that was evident last night.

Poor defending from Dejan Lovren allowed Wissam Ben Yedder to put the visitors ahead in the first half and Joaquin Correa was allowed to run into the Liverpool defence unchallenged to make it 2-2 late on.

Correa’s equaliser came after Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool a 2-1 lead.

Of course, its not the worst start for Jurgen Klopp and the German will still be confident that he can lead his side out of a group that includes Spartak Moscow and Maribor.

But he would have expected to win a game in which his team had 24 shots.

Firmino was in tears at full-time

Firmino squandered his chance to make it 3-1 minutes before half-time when he missed a penalty.

The Brazilian forward hit the post after Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico dived the wrong way.

And his miss seemed to have an impact for Firmino was spotted in tears at full-time.

Liverpool fans react

It shows just how much Firmino wanted to win. Check out how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter.

Ferdinand said Liverpool's defence is a worry

Liverpool had chances to win the match even after Firmino missed from 12 yards.

But their failure to add another, and a defensive lapse, cost them the victory.

It’s those defensive concerns that has left Rio Ferdinand worried about the Reds.

“Defensively I really worry about them,” he told BT Sport before the match, per the Express. “I don’t think Liverpool have any defensive acumen in defensive areas.

“I just think that he’s got three midfielders in there whose first instinct is not to defend.

“I believe you need one person in there at least who actually thinks defensively first, especially when you have so many attacking players, attack-minded full-backs as well.”

The failure to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton looks even more costly now.

