Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Firmino.

What Roberto Firmino did at full-time of Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool’s defensive frailties cost them three points in their Champions League match against Sevilla this evening.

The Reds drew 2-2 in their opening group game despite dominating the number of chances.

It’s been said that Liverpool’s defence will cost them in the bid to win the Premier League and have a long run in Europe and that was evident last night.

Article continues below

Poor defending from Dejan Lovren allowed Wissam Ben Yedder to put the visitors ahead in the first half and Joaquin Correa was allowed to run into the Liverpool defence unchallenged to make it 2-2 late on.

Correa’s equaliser came after Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool a 2-1 lead.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

WWE is giving away amazing matches away on free TV for one reason [W.O.R]

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Of course, its not the worst start for Jurgen Klopp and the German will still be confident that he can lead his side out of a group that includes Spartak Moscow and Maribor.

But he would have expected to win a game in which his team had 24 shots.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SEVILLA

Firmino was in tears at full-time

Firmino squandered his chance to make it 3-1 minutes before half-time when he missed a penalty.

The Brazilian forward hit the post after Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico dived the wrong way.

And his miss seemed to have an impact for Firmino was spotted in tears at full-time.

Liverpool fans react

It shows just how much Firmino wanted to win. Check out how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter.

Ferdinand said Liverpool's defence is a worry

Liverpool had chances to win the match even after Firmino missed from 12 yards.

But their failure to add another, and a defensive lapse, cost them the victory.

It’s those defensive concerns that has left Rio Ferdinand worried about the Reds.

“Defensively I really worry about them,” he told BT Sport before the match, per the Express. “I don’t think Liverpool have any defensive acumen in defensive areas. 

“I just think that he’s got three midfielders in there whose first instinct is not to defend. 

“I believe you need one person in there at least who actually thinks defensively first, especially when you have so many attacking players, attack-minded full-backs as well.”

The failure to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton looks even more costly now.

Will Liverpool progress from their group? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Roberto Firmino
Football
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
UEFA Champions League
Daniel Sturridge

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people absolutely hate

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Celtic fans love John Hartson’s tweet after Neymar refused to shake Ralston’s hand

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Paul Scholes named this Man United flop as better than Eric Cantona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again