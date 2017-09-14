Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon has changed the professional wrestling business forever, and he will go down in history as the man who made the industry what it is today.

McMahon essentially single handedly eliminated the territory system of professional wrestling which had been running for years when he came into power, swooping up top stars from all over the globe and putting them on a major prime time television platform. His formation of the WWE (then WWF) turned into the biggest professional wrestling empire the planet has ever seen, and arguably one of the most famous forms of entertainment in the world.

"The Chairman Of The Board" is responsible for putting stars such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Big Show, Triple H, Kane, The Undertaker, and so many more on the map in the industry, each of them sure-fire Hall Of Famers when their respective times come (although Austin has already been inducted into the Hall Of Fame).

McMahon even asserted his dominance as the top wrestling promoter in history when he wiped out his only worthy competition, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), who was then fronted by president Eric Bischoff. After back-and-forth exchanges in who topped the ratings on Monday nights, Vince McMahon's Monday Night RAW would eventually win the Monday Night Wars, driving WCW out of business before McMahon was able to swoop in and purchase his competition - ending the program all together and taking their biggest stars for himself.

While McMahon's glory days were something to remember, today the 72-year-old is still in charge of WWE's operations today, as well as the lead mind in the creative department. Through the years fans have felt as though McMahon has lost touch with what fans want to see in entertainment today, assuming he's stuck living in the 80s and 90s when his ideas were considered to be genius.

Some fans are waiting for the day where McMahon is no longer in control of everything WWE has to produce, even if it means the end of McMahon's time on this earth. Unfortunately for those fans, however, that day may never come. WWE Hall Of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently joined Garry, Tim, and Hamish to talk about his professional wrestling career.

When the topic of what would happen to WWE when McMahon was no longer around arose, Angle revealed that he actually spoke to McMahon about the exact same thing, and "The Chairman Of The Board" hilariously responded "[Vince] told me that he was going to live forever. I believe him."

