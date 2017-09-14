Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE Legends on Kevin Owens attacking Vince McMahon

This past Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live produced one of the most shocking segments we've seen in recent memory.

For the past few weeks Kevin Owens and SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon have been at each other's necks with their own personal issues. It all began with Owens' feud with former WWE Champion AJ Styles over the United States Championship. Both men exchanged the belt back-and-forth multiple times before a Special Guest Referee match was implicated at SummerSlam last month, in which Shane McMahon served as the referee. Styles would go on to win that match, and it didn't sit too well with Owens. 

"KO" failed in his final opportunity to reclaim the title on SmackDown Live, again blaming McMahon for his failures. He went on to cut a promo on McMahon which caused the SmackDown Live Commissioner to lose his cool and brutally attack Owens - which sparked a lawsuit threat from the Canadian.

Shortly after the assault, it was confirmed that "The Chairman Of The Board" and WWE frontman Vince McMahon would be making his return to SmackDown Live to address the entire situation between Owens and his son. McMahon went face-to-face with Owens on the microphone and made light of his lawsuit threat, reminding the former United States Champion that there isn't a battle in the courtroom that he hasn't won. 

McMahon then made a Hell In A Cell match between Owens and Shane McMahon at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view (PPV) next month, which the former NXT Champion seemed to have no issue with.

Owens then, however, tricked McMahon into assuring him he wouldn't get fired if he was provoked to "beat a McMahon senseless" - not singling out Shane specifically. Vince assured Owens he wouldn't be fired, which gave Owens the green light to head-but McMahon and bust him open.

He then super-kicked McMahon to the canvas before delivering a frog splash to the 72-year-old. Stephanie McMahon made her return to WWE TV an stared Owens down before going to check on her father. It was a truly amazing segment to see and both Owens and Vince did an amazing job.

Shortly after, WWE Hall Of Famers Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle took to Twitter to comment on the segment, and you can check out what they had to say here:

What are your thoughts on Angle and Hogan's reactions to Kevin Owens viciously attacking Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

