WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Prior to his career as a professional wrestler, WWE's Baron Corbin had his hands in a lot of different ventures.

Corbin was once a very successful boxer who competed in the Kansas-Missouri Golden Gloves regional tournament, which he won twice. He also participated in the 2008 Golden Gloves National Tournament Of Champions, which he may not have won, but did put on a decent performance. Corbin also had a very good Division II College Football career as he played for Northwest Missouri State University as an offensive lineman. Although he went undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, Corbin signed with the Indianapolis Colts for a brief time before spending a year on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Shortly after the end of his career in football, Corbin was signed by the WWE to begin his professional wrestling career and was sent to the company's developmental program in NXT to learn the ways of the business.

After four years working in NXT, Corbin finally made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 as a part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which he would go on to win after eliminating Kane last. He has since been quite the force on SmackDown Live, feuding with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many more.

He even won the Money In The Bank briefcase, however, his cash-in was unsuccessful against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Corbin has been under some backstage heat as of late which has resulted in the halt of his push. It all reportedly stemmed from an argument he had with Dr. Joseph Maroon during a wrestlers' meeting last month.

Per a report from the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Corbin and Maroon got into a spat after "The Lone Wolf" didn't take too kindly to Maroon's attempt to downplay the link between concussions and CTE. The argument was described as being 'awkward' and 'uncomfortable' and many WWE officials believe that Corbin should have just waited to address the matter with Maroon privately.

WWE officials also grew even more uncomfortable with the situation after learning that Corbin was involved in a major lawsuit, alongside many other former NFL players, against the NFL for concussions. Not only has Corbin's actions with Maroon during the meeting landed him in hot water, but his war of words with fans and fellow professional wrestlers have also gotten him some heat.

Corbin also made some unfriendly comments to a U.S. Army veteran, which he later apologized for. His big main event push was halted as a result, but not all hope seems to be lost for "The Lone Wolf," as he is currently in pursuit for the United States Championship.

