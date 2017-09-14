Seth Rollins is still relatively young in his main roster run in WWE, and he has already accomplished so much - but there's one moment in "The Architect's" career that stands amongst them all.

Shortly after disbanding The Shield (Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns) by stabbing his brothers in the back, Rollins embarked on an extremely successful singles run as a heel after he joined The Authority. Rollins, with the help of Kane, would go on to win the Money In The Bank briefcase and bide his time before cashing it in at the perfect opportunity to win his first WWE World Title.

Unfortunately for his former Shield brother Roman Reigns, that time came during "The Big Dog's" one-on-one match-up with Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 31.

Reigns and Lesnar main evented "The Show Of Shows" that year, and it looked towards the end as if "The Big Dog" was about to pull off the seemingly impossible and down "The Beast" before dethroning him from WWE glory. That was until Seth Rollins and his Money In The Bank briefcase hit the ring, sending the jam-packed crowd into a frenzy.

Rollins failed to pin Lesnar, but was successful in Curb Stomping Reigns' lights out before pinning him for the victory and leaving WrestleMania with the World Heavyweight Title, stealing an epic WrestleMania moment for himself that WWE fans loved. With the win, Rollins became the first man in WWE history to cash-in his Money In The Bank Briefcase at WrestleMania and be successful.

He recently spoke about this on the Baby Huey and Bimbo Jimbo show and explained how special that moment really was to him, saying it fulfilled a lifelong dream of his (quotes via IWNerd):

“You can’t really put a moment like that into words. When you’re a kid…you dream of throwing a last second touchdown pass to win the game or bottom of the 9th in Game 7 of the World Series, and in our industry that’s exactly what that was.

"There probably will never be another opportunity to create a moment like that ever again. It will go down in WrestleMania folklore and history forever, and be replayed until we don’t do replays anymore.

"For me you can’t put into words how much that means, and how much that does for me personally. Definitely a fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

What are your thoughts on Rollins' comments regarding how his Money In The Bank cash-in at WrestleMania fulfilled a lifelong dream of his? Will the moment really live on in WWE history forever in such a high regard as Rollins mentioned?

