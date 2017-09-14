Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Moscow.

Spartak Moscow fan fires flare gun towards referee during clash with Maribor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Liverpool were drawn in a Champions League group alongside Spartak Moscow and Maribor, you wouldn’t blame them if they were feeling a little bit satisfied.

However, after last night, Kopites will be fearing coming up against the Russian and Slovenian sides after some shocking scenes in their Group E match.

Whilst Liverpool and Sevilla were playing out an entertaining 2-2 at Anfield, Spartak Moscow and Maribor clashed.

Article continues below

Before the game, Maribor fans - many of which had masks on - clashed with police in rather frightening footage.

And the during the match, something even scarier happening.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

This time, it was the Russian fans involved.

During the first-half, one away supporter fired a flare gun that was dangerously close to hitting the referee.

Luckily, it narrowly avoided him and missed any of the other players on the pitch as well.

Shocking.

Of course, it was the Russia fans that caused a lot of the trouble at Euro 2016 with unprovoked attacks on rival fans, while the country is preparing to host the World Cup next summer.

Both clubs will now be sweating on possible punishment if Uefa investigate - something which could benefit Liverpool if they have to play any fixtures behind closed doors.

FBL-EUR-C1-MARIBOR-SPARTAK

On the pitch, Maribor and Spartak Moscow played out a 1-1 draw to leave the group finely balanced after the first match day.

In less than two weeks time, Jurgen Klopp’s men will travel to Russia to take on Spartak Moscow.

You couldn’t blame the Liverpool fans for feeling a little fearful after what they saw last night.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

What happened when Jurgen Klopp went into Sevilla's dressing room after 2-2 draw

What happened when Jurgen Klopp went into Sevilla's dressing room after 2-2 draw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again