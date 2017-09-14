When Liverpool were drawn in a Champions League group alongside Spartak Moscow and Maribor, you wouldn’t blame them if they were feeling a little bit satisfied.

However, after last night, Kopites will be fearing coming up against the Russian and Slovenian sides after some shocking scenes in their Group E match.

Whilst Liverpool and Sevilla were playing out an entertaining 2-2 at Anfield, Spartak Moscow and Maribor clashed.

Article continues below

Before the game, Maribor fans - many of which had masks on - clashed with police in rather frightening footage.

And the during the match, something even scarier happening.

Article continues below

This time, it was the Russian fans involved.

During the first-half, one away supporter fired a flare gun that was dangerously close to hitting the referee.

Luckily, it narrowly avoided him and missed any of the other players on the pitch as well.

Shocking.

Of course, it was the Russia fans that caused a lot of the trouble at Euro 2016 with unprovoked attacks on rival fans, while the country is preparing to host the World Cup next summer.

Both clubs will now be sweating on possible punishment if Uefa investigate - something which could benefit Liverpool if they have to play any fixtures behind closed doors.

On the pitch, Maribor and Spartak Moscow played out a 1-1 draw to leave the group finely balanced after the first match day.

In less than two weeks time, Jurgen Klopp’s men will travel to Russia to take on Spartak Moscow.

You couldn’t blame the Liverpool fans for feeling a little fearful after what they saw last night.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms