Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans Middle Linebacker Brian Cushing has landed himself in hot water once again.

It was reported yesterday (Wed. September 13, 2017) that the former Pro Bowler had violated the National Football League's (NFL) policy on performance-enhancing substances (PEDs) and would be suspended for the next 10 games of the regular season.

This isn't the first time the NFL has cracked down on Cushing for abusing PEDs, as he was caught back in 2010 before being handed a four game suspension. He attempted to appeal that suspension but was later denied.

Cushing recently made a statement on the matter and announced that he would not be appealing the NFL's decision this time around, meaning he won't be able to see the gridiron until Nov. 28th. The 2009 first-round NFL Draft pick has been with Houston for eight years, and signed a six-year, $55.643 million deal back in 2013 that would see him in Houston through the 2019 season.

Last year Cushing was able to rack up 65 tackles in 13 games, and also competed in the Texans' losing effort against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home for their 2017 season opener. Cushing actually suffered a concussion during the game and was ruled out for their early return to action tonight (Thurs. September 14, 2017) against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

This comes as a major blow to the Texans, as although they are stacked on the defensive front, they also need to keep an eye out on star defensive end JJ Watt's finger which was dislocated this past Sunday during their game against the Jaguars. The injury was so bad that Watt's bone popped out of his flesh, but the Texan dubbed it as no big deal and has been a full participant in practice despite it.

Rookie undrafted free agent Dylan Cole has been subbing in for Cushing since his concussion against the Jaguars, and seems ready to take advantage of the opportunity at hand (quotes via NFL.com)

"I set high expectations for myself. Things happen in the NFL, people get hurt, people get dinged up but it's the next man up," Cole told The Houston Chronicle. "It's a professional sport. It's presented like that and it is what it is."

