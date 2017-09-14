What happened when Jurgen Klopp went into Sevilla's dressing room after 2-2 draw

Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Why Jurgen Klopp went into the Sevilla dressing room at full-time

All of Liverpool's games so far this season have been frenetically entertaining and the 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday was certainly no different.

In a match which offered plenty of chances for both sides, Jurgen Klopp was bitterly disappointed his side couldn't hold on to their 2-1 lead from the first half.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah's first half goals for Liverpool were sandwiched between strikes from Wissam Ben Yedder and Joaquin Correa for the Spanish side.

The hosts' failure to put the game to bed when they were seemingly in control could yet come back to haunt them later on in the group stage.

Arguably the game's most peculiar moment, however, came in the second half when Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo was sent off.

Berizzo, who was recently brought in to replace Jorge Sampaoli, was ordered away from the dugout after throwing the ball away for the second time.

As his side were trailing at that moment, wasting time didn't really seem to be in Sevilla's best interests - making Berizzo's actions look even stranger.

Liverpool boss Klopp wasn't exactly thrilled by his opposite number's behaviour either and appeared to remonstrate his frustration.

At full-time, the German was then involved in a heated exchange with some other members of Sevilla's coaching team and was heard saying: "Why are you shouting, Why are you doing that? What have I done? What have I done? I didn't send him off!"

However, the situation calmed itself down relatively quickly and it turns out Klopp actually went into the Sevilla dressing room after the final whistle.

Perhaps disappointingly, though, there wasn't another slanging match as Klopp revealed he and Berizzo simply discussed the nature of the Argentine's dismissal.

"They invited me (into the dressing room). 100% no problem,” Klopp said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“The manager of Sevilla asked me to come into the dressing room, he wanted to explain the situation around his red card, whatever.

"We had a completely normal talk afterwards, everything's fine, there was not a bit (of trouble). there were a lot of smiles, maybe there was not not a smile on my face but not because of the things we spoke about, only because of the result."

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SEVILLA

Of course, Berizzo wasn't the only person referee Danny Makkelie sent off as Liverpool's Joe Gomez was also shown a red card late on for a second bookable offence.

Gomez will now miss the Reds' next Champions League outing on September 26 to take on Spartak Moscow in Russia.

