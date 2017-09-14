Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Spurs beat BVB.

Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund produce awful 13 seconds of football

Football News
24/7

Tottenham Hotspur shoved their Wembley Stadium curse to one side last night to overcome Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the Champions League.

Spurs led 2-1 after a frantic opening 15 minutes in which Harry Kane scored after Andriy Yarmolenko had cancelled out Son Heung-min’s early goal.

It should have been 2-2 but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fine finish was incorrectly ruled out for offside, and Kane rubbed salt in the wounds by scoring his second goal of the night on the hour mark.

Jan Vertonghen received a second yellow card in injury time after he caught Mario Gotze with a swinging arm but Mauricio Pochettino will simply be delighted to have gotten the win.

It was vital for Tottenham to pick up three points considering their group also includes Real Madrid.

It’s highly likely that Pochettino’s side will be in a battle with Dortmund to finish behind Madrid in Group H so it was important to win their first meeting against the Bundesliga club.

The worst 13 seconds in Champions League history

Tottenham and Dortmund are behind the likes of Los Blancos, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in Europe’s elite tier but both clubs still possess plenty of quality.

Which makes the awful 13-second passage of play they produced last night all the more hilarious.

For a brief moment, Spurs and BVB channeled their inner League Two. And it was outstanding.

It would appear both teams have been attending a few non-league matches.

Pochettino: 'It is more than three points'

Tottenham’s win was just their second at Wembley, a run that includes all of last season’s home Champions League games and two Premier League matches this season, and Pochettino was delighted to get the three points.

"It was so important to win, we are so happy,” he said, per BBC Sport. “It was so important to start well in a tough game.

“Dortmund played really well, they dominated the first half. We increased our level in the second half and we were very clinical in front of goal.

"It is more than three points. At half-time we fixed some problems and modified the position of some players. The tempo of the game decreased which was better for us.

“Dortmund are a very aggressive team, we struggled a little to pass the ball quickly.

"Sometimes you can't dominate, you have to play a different way and the team is more mature now. We can learn a lot from this game.”

