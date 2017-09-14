Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Athletics

Team Jamaica.

Usain Bolt might get his 2008 Olympic gold medal back after recent appeal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Usain Bolt has been given hope of obtaining his 2008 Olympic gold medal which was unfortunately taken away from him.

His Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned dieting substance, but is now granted an appeal, which might get all of the teams' medals back.

Samples from nine years ago were re-analysed last year and Carter was found guilty. As a result, he and his team were stripped of their 4×100 metres relay title, with Usain Bolt losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Article continues below

Bolt returned his medal to Olympic chiefs in February, stating that his greatness is untouched and that loss does not bother him much. 

But, it meant that he no longer equals the record of nine Olympic golds on the track, set by Carl Lewis and Paavo Nurmi.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Bolt, together with Michael Frater, Nesta Carter, and Asafa Powell, set the world record time of 37.10sec back in 2008 and won the gold. But, in June last year, frozen samples were re-tested and traces of the banned stimulant methylhexanamine were found. 

It meant the entire Jamaican 4x100m team was stripped of their gold medals, with only one to blame.

The case is complicated.

Methylhexaneamine has been on the banned list since 2004, but was reclassified in 2011 as a “specified substance” by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Ten

Carter has now been granted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and will be heard on November 15. If he wins, the gold medal will go back to Jamaica. If he loses, Trinidad and Tobago will be awarded the gold, Japan the silver, and Brazil the bronze.

However, a decision is likely to be made early next year. 

Usain Bolt retired last month after the World Championships in London. A disappointing end for him, as he only won the bronze in 100m and then injured his hamstring in the 4x100m.

He is now given hope of getting one more gold, even after ending his career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Usain Bolt
Tyson Gay
Commonwealth Games
Mo Farah
World Championships
Team GB
Olympics
Athletics

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

What happened when Jurgen Klopp went into Sevilla's dressing room after 2-2 draw

What happened when Jurgen Klopp went into Sevilla's dressing room after 2-2 draw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again