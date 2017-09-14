Usain Bolt has been given hope of obtaining his 2008 Olympic gold medal which was unfortunately taken away from him.

His Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned dieting substance, but is now granted an appeal, which might get all of the teams' medals back.

Samples from nine years ago were re-analysed last year and Carter was found guilty. As a result, he and his team were stripped of their 4×100 metres relay title, with Usain Bolt losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Article continues below

Bolt returned his medal to Olympic chiefs in February, stating that his greatness is untouched and that loss does not bother him much.

But, it meant that he no longer equals the record of nine Olympic golds on the track, set by Carl Lewis and Paavo Nurmi.

Article continues below

Bolt, together with Michael Frater, Nesta Carter, and Asafa Powell, set the world record time of 37.10sec back in 2008 and won the gold. But, in June last year, frozen samples were re-tested and traces of the banned stimulant methylhexanamine were found.

It meant the entire Jamaican 4x100m team was stripped of their gold medals, with only one to blame.

The case is complicated.

Methylhexaneamine has been on the banned list since 2004, but was reclassified in 2011 as a “specified substance” by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Carter has now been granted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and will be heard on November 15. If he wins, the gold medal will go back to Jamaica. If he loses, Trinidad and Tobago will be awarded the gold, Japan the silver, and Brazil the bronze.

However, a decision is likely to be made early next year.

Usain Bolt retired last month after the World Championships in London. A disappointing end for him, as he only won the bronze in 100m and then injured his hamstring in the 4x100m.

He is now given hope of getting one more gold, even after ending his career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms