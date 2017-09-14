Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Liverpool will feel that they dropped two points last night after they failed to beat Sevilla in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side managed 24 shots and missed a penalty in their 2-2 draw against the Spanish club at Anfield.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah had turned the tie on its head after Wissam Ben Yedder gave the visitors the lead.

Firmino missed the chance to make it 3-1 minutes before half-time when his penalty hit a post and Joaquin Correa made him pay by scoring an equaliser.

It was another case of Liverpool’s offence causing trouble but their defence letting them down. It’s been an all-too familiar problem for the club.

There are plenty of reasons to be confident about Liverpool under Klopp. Their attack is quality and Philippe Coutinho’s return adds a dynamism to the midfield.

But until the defence is improved, it’s hard to see the Reds truly competing for major trophies.

Roy Keane slammed Liverpool on ITV

Roy Keane, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999, delivered a damning verdict of Liverpool’s Champions League hopes after the match.

"It's the easiest part of football: switching on," Keane said on ITV.

"Liverpool do the hard things really well in terms of creating chances, pace, power and a bit of quality going forward.

"But that is the easiest part of football, yet Liverpool cannot seem to do it.

"Win the league and Champions League? No. Forget about it.

"I think they have enough to get through the group but later on against Real Madrid and all the big boys, they'll be laughing at Liverpool."

Keane: They must drive Klopp crazy

Liverpool’s defence failed to react as Luis Muriel received the ball from a throw-in and laid off Correa, who was allowed to enter the box and score past Loris Karius.

"This sums up Liverpool in a nutshell and why they are not going to win any big prizes: the switching off from a throw-in and it leads to an equaliser in such an important game,” Keane continued.

"Experienced players just switching off.

"They must drive the manager crazy because that is schoolboy defending - from a throw-in!"

That is true but Liverpool fans will be asking what Klopp is doing to fix the problem.

