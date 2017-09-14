Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Keane.

Roy Keane completely rips into Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool will feel that they dropped two points last night after they failed to beat Sevilla in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side managed 24 shots and missed a penalty in their 2-2 draw against the Spanish club at Anfield.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah had turned the tie on its head after Wissam Ben Yedder gave the visitors the lead.

Article continues below

Firmino missed the chance to make it 3-1 minutes before half-time when his penalty hit a post and Joaquin Correa made him pay by scoring an equaliser.

It was another case of Liverpool’s offence causing trouble but their defence letting them down. It’s been an all-too familiar problem for the club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

There are plenty of reasons to be confident about Liverpool under Klopp. Their attack is quality and Philippe Coutinho’s return adds a dynamism to the midfield.

But until the defence is improved, it’s hard to see the Reds truly competing for major trophies.

Watch: Correa makes it 2-2

Roy Keane slammed Liverpool on ITV

Roy Keane, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999, delivered a damning verdict of Liverpool’s Champions League hopes after the match.

"It's the easiest part of football: switching on," Keane said on ITV.

"Liverpool do the hard things really well in terms of creating chances, pace, power and a bit of quality going forward.

"But that is the easiest part of football, yet Liverpool cannot seem to do it.

"Win the league and Champions League? No. Forget about it.

"I think they have enough to get through the group but later on against Real Madrid and all the big boys, they'll be laughing at Liverpool."

Keane: They must drive Klopp crazy

Liverpool’s defence failed to react as Luis Muriel received the ball from a throw-in and laid off Correa, who was allowed to enter the box and score past Loris Karius.

"This sums up Liverpool in a nutshell and why they are not going to win any big prizes: the switching off from a throw-in and it leads to an equaliser in such an important game,” Keane continued.

"Experienced players just switching off.

"They must drive the manager crazy because that is schoolboy defending - from a throw-in!"

That is true but Liverpool fans will be asking what Klopp is doing to fix the problem. 

Liverpool FC v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League

Twitter reacts to Keane's comments

Liverpool fans: Are you disappointed the club didn't do more to sign an established defender in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Roy Keane
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Manchester United
Liverpool
UEFA Champions League

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

What happened when Jurgen Klopp went into Sevilla's dressing room after 2-2 draw

What happened when Jurgen Klopp went into Sevilla's dressing room after 2-2 draw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again