Tottenham Hotspur got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund last night.

Remarkably, it was just the club’s second victory at Wembley Stadium. But what a win it was, with Harry Kane scoring twice.

Tottenham made the most of the fortune they received when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside with the score at 2-1.

Yet sometimes in the Champions League, you need that luck. Especially in a group that also includes reigning champions Real Madrid.

Son Heung-min had opened the scoring for the hosts before Andriy Yarmolenko equalised with a fine finish.

But Kane grabbed his fifth and sixth goals of the month to secure the three points, and the England striker expressed his delight after the win.

"It's a massive win,” he said, per BBC Sport. “Nights like this at Wembley, we have to take advantage of it. Last season our downfall was the games at home. It was a more experienced performance from us tonight.

“We took advantage on the counter-attack and exploited the space they left in behind."

Serge Aurier's 'mad' defending

Among Tottenham’s best performers was right-back Serge Aurier, who was making his debut following his £23 million switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international showed he isn’t the most orthodox player when he produced an audacious dummy inside his own box, ducking underneath the ball before retrieving it and launching a counter-attack.

Pochettino is delighted by the win

Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the importance of last night’s win when interviewed by BT Sport.

"It was so important to win, we are so happy,” he said, per BBC Sport. “It was so important to start well in a tough game.

“Dortmund played really well, they dominated the first half. We increased our level in the second half and we were very clinical in front of goal.

"It is more than three points. At half-time we fixed some problems and modified the position of some players.

“The tempo of the game decreased which was better for us. Dortmund are a very aggressive team, we struggled a little to pass the ball quickly.”

Next up in Europe is a trip to Apoel Nicosia, and Pochettino will be confident his side can pick up another three points.

