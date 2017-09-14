It's fight week leading up to undoubtedly one of the most anticipated fights of the year, as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez faces Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday September 16.

Immediately after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May, Alvarez announced the upcoming bout, and was joined by Golovkin in the ring to publicise it.

Golovkin was calm and spoke of how good Alvarez had looked in the ring, knowing that the Mexican would be his toughest opponent to date.

Alvarez said he had no fear about facing Golovkin and he would be the next boxer he would defeat without question.

This is nothing new for Golovkin, as numerous time before, he has been written off by his opponent and many of the public, before he has gone on to do his talking in the ring.

Back in 2013, Golovkin faced off against middleweight and experienced knockout puncher Curtis Stevens.

Before the bout, Stevens spoke of the fact that GGG's trainer Abel Sanchez wouldn't be in the ring for him, and that Golovkin could no way back up the claims his trainer was making. He was going to knockout the Kazakh with no doubt in his mind.

After being knocked down in the second, Stevens' corner put an end to the bout in the eighth, with Golovkin putting in a dominant performance.

Afterwards, Stevens admitted being unable to get into a rhythm, whilst acknowledging how excellent a fighter Golovkin was.

February 2016 saw Golovkin square off against mandatory challenger Dominic Wade, who talked beforehand about how 'basic' Golovkin was, and that he didn't see anything unique in the champion's ability.

After knocking down the unbeaten Wade three times before, the bout was stopped in the second, Wade stood by his opinion that Golovkin was nothing special and he merely put in a better performance on the night.

Fast forward to September 2016, where Golovkin faced undefeated British IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook, with Golovkin's opponent confident that all of his tactics and training would deliver him a victory come fight night.

Possibly playing up to a home crowd, where few would have heard of GGG before the announcement of this fight.

After suffering a severe eye injury from a Golovkin blow early on, it was only a matter of time before the fight was stopped. Despite courage shown by the Brit, his corner ended the fight in the fifth by throwing in the towel.

In the aftermath, Brook talked of his injury and how he was beginning to settle into the fight, which really didn't stack up with what happened in the ring.

Golovkin's boxing journey has shown us so far that plenty have tried to trash his ability, and have shown no fear when stepping through the ropes to face the Kazakh, but history shows us that could be the biggest mistake his opponents have made so far.

Although Alvarez is undoubtedly an outstanding boxing talent, Golovkin's formiddable knockout record is one that the Mexican cannot afford to ignore.

Whether it is the fact that Golovkin doesn't engage in the verbal sparring that many boxers live for, it's undeniable going by these examples that men who underestimated his ability have all ended up badly hurt, or with their backs on the canvas.

It remains to see if his understated, but devastating, style will lead him to victory on Saturday September 16.

