Liverpool fans finally got a chance to see Philippe Coutinho back at Anfield for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

A chaotic summer of heavy speculation linking the Brazilian ace with a move to Barcelona was followed by a back problem and illness - preventing Jurgen Klopp from being able to select him.

But he made his first appearance of the campaign off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

Heading into the Champions League tie, Coutinho might have been feeling a little anxious about his comeback after making his intentions to leave the club crystal clear during the summer window.

Possibly even more so after seeing how Alexis Sanchez was 'greeted' by a chorus of boos upon his return for Arsenal at the weekend.

Like Coutinho, Sanchez had expressed his desire the leave the Emirates Stadium and judging from the supporters' reaction to him coming on as a substitute against Bournemouth, the Chile international has some work to do to get back in their good books.

But fortunately for Coutinho, he didn't fall victim to a similar reception at Anfield and instead his arrival onto the pitch was met with loud cheers.

Of course, this gave fans the ideal opportunity to rub more salt into the wounds of Arsenal supporters by trolling them on Twitter. Even some Gunners fans admitted it didn't portray them in the best light.

Coutinho was unable to inspire a Liverpool victory on his return, though.

The Reds could only manage a 2-2 draw against La Liga side Sevilla, despite leading with less than half an hour to play.

Wissam Ben Yedder pounced on some poor defending to open the scoring after five minutes before a goal each from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah put the hosts back in the ascendancy.

Firmino also hit the post from the penalty spot just before half-time - a miss that proved particularly costly when Joaquin Correa earned the Spaniards a point with a simple finish past Loris Karius.

Despite the disappointing nature of the draw, Coutinho can now relax knowing the supporters are still behind him, at least until the transfer window reopens in January.

