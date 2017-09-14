Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Ian Wright's hilarious tweet about Dejan Lovren during Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Liverpool fans went into the summer transfer market knowing that Jurgen Klopp desperately needed to sign a defender or three.

After conceding 42 Premier League goals last season - 16 more than Spurs and 14 more than Manchester United - everyone knew that, if the Reds wanted to challenge for glory this time around, they needed to improve defensively.

But despite being on the verge of landing Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, the only addition to the back-line was Hull City’s Andrew Robertson for £8 million.

And nothing we’ve seen in the opening few weeks of the season suggest that Liverpool’s ability to defend has improved.

In fact, it looks dodgier than ever.

They have already conceded 13 goals in just seven matches in all competitions - including three against Watford and five against Manchester City.

And, at the centre of the issue, is Dejan Lovren.

The former Southampton defender has never convinced Liverpool fans and he made yet another mistake during their Champions League clash against Sevilla.

After just five minutes, Lovren missed an easy clearance to allow Wissam Ben Yedder to put the away side ahead.

Watch: Lovren's mistake

It was a terrible mistake and, unsurprisingly, plenty of criticism came his way.

And Liverpool fans were left asking: “Why does Klopp continue to play Lovren!?”

Well, Arsenal legend Ian Wright might have the answer.

His tweet after Lovren’s mistake against Sevilla has gone viral.

Ian Wright's tweet about Lovren

Check it out:

Brilliant - and it’s the only solution we can think of that explains why the German boss is persisting with Lovren at centre-back.

Liverpool did their best to recover from Lovren’s mistake and found themselves 2-1 ahead by half-time thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

But despite dominating the game, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw after Joaquin Correa equalised with 18 minutes remaining.

Liverpool fans now face a long wait until the January transfer window opens and they can finally sign a world-class defender.

