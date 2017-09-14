Just one day after Serena Williams shared a photo of her daughter for the first time, she shared a video on Instagram about the whole journey of becoming a mother.

Williams, the best women’s tennis player of this era, and one of the world’s most recognised athletes, announced her pregnancy in April this year. And, on September 1, she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian became parents for the first time.

After a quiet period of anticipation and excitement, Serena finally revealed images and details about her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"It's been a long time," Williams said in a video published on Instagram. "We had a lot of complications, but look what we got, we got a baby girl."

The video includes footage starting from the moment she understood she was pregnant at the doctors, until the day she is finally holding her newborn baby in her arms.

Along with her first ultrasound, there are lots of belly bump selfies, as well as Williams with her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, when she was already close to two months pregnant.

Williams, 35, prepared the world for the upcoming photos Tuesday evening, with a cheeky post that said: “…. but are you ready?”.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian confessed they chose not to reveal the baby's sex, though, both shared that they felt they were having a girl.

Watch the amazing video below.

The video ends in a brilliant fashion. It shows the baby's stats, including the impressive record of "Grand Slam Titles: 1."

Serena Williams' last appearance on the court was in January, when she won Australian Open with her baby already on its way.

She will now be on maternity leave for the rest of 2017, which meant she missed the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, but promised she will be back as a mum on tour next year.

