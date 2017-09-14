Real Madrid had to make do without Marco Asensio for their Champions League tie against APOEL Nicosia.

The reason?

Because he picked up an infected pimple while shaving his legs. No, really.

Ahead of the match, Zinedine Zidane told a news conference that Asensio had a “pimple which stopped him pulling up his socks.”

While Madrid didn’t miss the sensational youngster during the 3-0 victory against their Cypriot opponents, there was still plenty of talk about Asensio’s injury.

Former players were left discussing the idea of shaving their legs with Phil Neville defending Asensio.

Phil Neville on Asensio's injury

“That’s happened to me," Neville admitted.

“When you live on the continent, you do as the continentals do. You shave your legs, you get infections and you can’t pull your socks up.

“It can hurt but I don’t think I’d admit that, really, and miss a game for Real Madrid.

“99 per cent of people in Spain shave their legs, shave their chest, shave their arms, shave every part of their body. So I am part of the 99 per cent in Spain. When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

“When I go for a massage and I have hairy legs I come out in rashes and I get infections in my legs and I can't pull my socks up then and I can't play football.”

But it was the reaction of one of Neville’s former teammates that we enjoyed the most.

While appearing on a Champions League highlights show, Lee Dixon was talking about how players used to shave their legs whilst he was playing.

Dixon played almost his entire career at Arsenal - where he played more than 600 times. During that time, his side and Manchester United did battle for Premier League glory each campaign.

But maybe Dixon should have thought about who was sitting next to him when he was speaking about shaving his legs.

That’s because United legend Roy Keane was also on the sofa with him - and his reaction said it all.

Without saying a word, Keane told everyone exactly what he thought of players shaving their legs by shaking his head and letting out a big sigh.

Absolutely brilliant.

And here is some of the reaction on Twitter:

We can’t imagine Keane shaved his legs at Old Trafford...

