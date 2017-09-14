Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

Red Bull could find themselves in all kinds of trouble.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo now face uncertain F1 futures

French manufacturers Renault have informed Red Bull that they want to terminate their current contract.

The change is about to take place from the end of next season, and will cause a stir at the driver market.

Sportsmail has revealed that Renault's relationship with the Red Bull team has run its course, and starting 2020, the multinational automobile manufacturer will no longer provide this F1 team with engines.

The news is not official and public yet, but is expected to be revealed ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

It is also understood that Renault have a new partner in F1 - team McLaren.

The forthcoming relation will be confirmed on Friday after the first practice session, as will be Honda's affiliation with Toro Rosso.

All of the above will cause furor as far as drivers are concerned.

On the one hand, it casts doubt on the future direction of Red Bull's two star drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

Both of them are enjoying a good campaign, standing fourth and sixth respectively, but if the Red Bull cars become unreliable and slower, they may look elsewhere.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying

On the other hand, Fernando Alonso could be the one to celebrate. 

He had made it clear that he may leave McLaren at the end of the season unless they drop Honda as a provider.

Only Renault appeared to be a applicable option for a new power supply, so Alonso might be convinced to stay by the upcoming deals.

However, an announcement on Fernando Alonso's future at McLaren is likely to be delayed beyond the weekend. McLaren has assured in an announcement earlier that he would be staying for Saturday after qualifying, but that is no longer the case.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Previews

Alonso will face the press on Friday and given the new situation, he might go through a change of heart.

Recent news is in his favor and he might have to think twice before deciding or announcing anything public.

Max Verstappen
