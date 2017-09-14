Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez faces Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday September 16 in probably the most exciting fight since Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao.

It is finally fight week and it is obvious that both fighters just cannot wait to get into the ring. Both look in great shape and ready for their biggest challenge ever.

After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May, Alvarez was joined by Golovkin in the ring to announce the fight that boxing fans have been anticipating for years.

Both look calm and confident on the outside, but confess that they are about to face their most difficult opponent so far.

The mutual respect is obvious, they are aware what is against them as they've known each other for a while and followed each other's path.

In 2011, the pair sparred prior to Golovkin's debut on American soil, when Canelo was only 20 years old.

But, Alvarez is not the same boy anymore. He grew up and put some great experience behind him since then.

Two years ago, Canelo faced American James Kirkland (32-1 before the fight) in a non-title super welterweight bout.

Kirkland predicted a toe-to-toe fight, in which he would push and Alvarez would move. The American doubted Canelo's capability of withstanding his pressure, but was proved wrong.

He came out aggressively, but Alvarez shocked him and scored a knockdown via straight right in round one. In round three, a counter right uppercut sent Kirkland to the floor again. Alvarez ended the fight with a jab to the body, followed by a right hand, scoring a knockout.

In his post-fight interview, Kirkland was pleased by the type of fight, but had to admit Canelo's superiority.

One year later, Alvarez defended his lineal, ring, and WBC world middleweight championship titles against moving-up two divisions, Amir Khan (31-3 before the fight).

Khan was confident that he will shock the world, but after a good start, he was finally found by Canelo's devastating right hand. A sixth-round knockout victory for the Mexican.

Khan revealed afterwards, that although he could see Canelo being hurt by his shots, he could not keep him back and his power proved not to be good enough for the Mexican.

On September 17, 2016, Canelo faced WBO champion Liam Smith (23-0-1 before the fight).

Smith claimed he is not like Alvarez's previous opponents, "over the hill" Miguel Cotto and "blown at 147" Amir Khan. He promised a real fight to the Mexican, but fell short.

Alvarez dropped Smith twice, once in round seven and once in round eight, to finally regain the world title at light-middleweight in round nine. A devastating left hook to the body ended the fight, where Alvarez was in control from the opening bell.

Watch the video of fighters talking before and after facing Canelo below.

Canelo is still young, but his professional experience is superior to Golovkin's.

He fought some serious opponents, and although many of them believed they had what it takes to beat him, only the great Floyd Mayweather succeeded.

Golovkin's aggressive style and formiddable knockout record wins the hearts of the fans. However, Canelo's speed, power, and skill set should be taken into account.

The Mexican looks the more confident of the pair, as Golovkin sticks to his humble and respectful approach. Happily for us, both of them predict that we will not hear the final bell.

