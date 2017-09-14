Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Paulie Malignaggi claims to know Conor McGregor's next opponent

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Since the record-breaking 'money fight' between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, speculation has been rife regarding who the Irishman would face next. 

The 29-year-old MMA fighter almost has the pedigree to cherry-pick his opponents in UFC.

However, since the massive clash against Mayweather, in what is likely to be recorded as the biggest pay-per-view sporting event of all time, the UFC champion has never seen so many suitors ready to go up against him. 

Article continues below

Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson are set to battle it out for the interim lightweight title at UFC 216, with both expecting to face McGregor following a victory. 

On the other hand, two of the Irish fighter's coaches believe that he might be ready to re-ignite the epic rivalry with Nate Diaz, possibly leading to the third contest in a trilogy of historic clashes. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

McGregor's former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi also believes that Diaz might well be next on the Dublin native's list. 

It is no secret that Malignaggi has a rather salty relationship with Notorious following their many disagreements leading up to the Mayweather fight on Aug 26. 

Therefore, many believed that the American boxer might be McGregor's next opponent. 

Malignaggi once again took to Twitter to in an attempt to rile up the Irishman, saying: "Lol he don't want none trust me. His foray into boxing garnered him what he needed."

Although, the 26-year-old claimed to know who McGregor's next opponent might be. 

"I see him in a 3rd Diaz fight truthfully. Good fight," said the former boxer. 

Seeming fairly confident that McGregor/Diaz could be on the cards, Malignaggi couldn't help but take another shot at the UFC competitor, adding to his past claims of the hostile environment he faced during the sparring sessions. 

He added on Twitter: "Same way he's too embarrassed to release the 12 rounds of unedited footage? Get over it pal, you've been had by your hero." 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again