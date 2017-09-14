Since the record-breaking 'money fight' between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, speculation has been rife regarding who the Irishman would face next.

The 29-year-old MMA fighter almost has the pedigree to cherry-pick his opponents in UFC.

However, since the massive clash against Mayweather, in what is likely to be recorded as the biggest pay-per-view sporting event of all time, the UFC champion has never seen so many suitors ready to go up against him.

Article continues below

Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson are set to battle it out for the interim lightweight title at UFC 216, with both expecting to face McGregor following a victory.

On the other hand, two of the Irish fighter's coaches believe that he might be ready to re-ignite the epic rivalry with Nate Diaz, possibly leading to the third contest in a trilogy of historic clashes.

Article continues below

McGregor's former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi also believes that Diaz might well be next on the Dublin native's list.

It is no secret that Malignaggi has a rather salty relationship with Notorious following their many disagreements leading up to the Mayweather fight on Aug 26.

Therefore, many believed that the American boxer might be McGregor's next opponent.

Malignaggi once again took to Twitter to in an attempt to rile up the Irishman, saying: "Lol he don't want none trust me. His foray into boxing garnered him what he needed."

Although, the 26-year-old claimed to know who McGregor's next opponent might be.

"I see him in a 3rd Diaz fight truthfully. Good fight," said the former boxer.

Seeming fairly confident that McGregor/Diaz could be on the cards, Malignaggi couldn't help but take another shot at the UFC competitor, adding to his past claims of the hostile environment he faced during the sparring sessions.

He added on Twitter: "Same way he's too embarrassed to release the 12 rounds of unedited footage? Get over it pal, you've been had by your hero."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms