Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Lovren.

Video of Dejan Lovren being rubbish at football is going viral

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Champions League nights returned to Anfield on Wednesday but it wasn’t quite the perfect night for Liverpool.

While a 2-2 draw against Sevilla is far from a disaster, they got off to a pretty disastrous start.

Within five minutes, Wissam Ben Yedder had put the away side ahead in front of the Kop End.

Article continues below

And Dejan Lovren certainly didn’t cover himself in glory during that goal.

The much-criticised defender failed to clear a simple cross, allowing the Frenchman to tap the ball home from close range.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

If Lovren’s error was just a one-off, Liverpool fans might be a bit more forgiving. However, ever since his £20 million move from Southampton in 2014, Lovren has been constantly making these sort of mistakes.

And Liverpool fans have just about had enough.

But, to make matters worse, a compilation video of Dejan Lovren being Dejan Lovren is going viral.

p1bpvu5l0k4jk1qqi1f7mdl2c3uf.jpg

The clip has been created by Twitter user @mikesanz19 and is captioned: “This is Dejan Lovren and he's a professional footballer earning £100,000 a week.

“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE PEOPLE!!”

The soundtrack?

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ - that has the appropriate opening line of: “When your legs don’t work like they used to before.”

Just take a look:

We don't know whether to laugh or cry.

You can’t blame Liverpool fans for fearing another season of Lovren at centre-back. But the Merseysiders were so close to adding a quality defender this summer as they tried to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

However, after their alleged illegal approach, they had to withdraw their interest and allow the Dutchman to slip through their fingers.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON

Klopp doesn't think one player would solve things

And despite Liverpool fans insisting that Van Dijk would have solved everything, Klopp doesn’t necessarily think so.

"I know here a lot of people were looking for this, at the defence, that we didn't sign this and that and all that stuff,” Klopp said after his side’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

"If these problems would have been sorted with one player, you can imagine we'd put all our money in and say 'let's do this'. It's not about this.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Dejan Lovren
Southampton
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
Daniel Sturridge

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again