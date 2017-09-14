Champions League nights returned to Anfield on Wednesday but it wasn’t quite the perfect night for Liverpool.

While a 2-2 draw against Sevilla is far from a disaster, they got off to a pretty disastrous start.

Within five minutes, Wissam Ben Yedder had put the away side ahead in front of the Kop End.

And Dejan Lovren certainly didn’t cover himself in glory during that goal.

The much-criticised defender failed to clear a simple cross, allowing the Frenchman to tap the ball home from close range.

If Lovren’s error was just a one-off, Liverpool fans might be a bit more forgiving. However, ever since his £20 million move from Southampton in 2014, Lovren has been constantly making these sort of mistakes.

And Liverpool fans have just about had enough.

But, to make matters worse, a compilation video of Dejan Lovren being Dejan Lovren is going viral.

The clip has been created by Twitter user @mikesanz19 and is captioned: “This is Dejan Lovren and he's a professional footballer earning £100,000 a week.

“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE PEOPLE!!”

The soundtrack?

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ - that has the appropriate opening line of: “When your legs don’t work like they used to before.”

Just take a look:

We don't know whether to laugh or cry.

You can’t blame Liverpool fans for fearing another season of Lovren at centre-back. But the Merseysiders were so close to adding a quality defender this summer as they tried to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

However, after their alleged illegal approach, they had to withdraw their interest and allow the Dutchman to slip through their fingers.

Klopp doesn't think one player would solve things

And despite Liverpool fans insisting that Van Dijk would have solved everything, Klopp doesn’t necessarily think so.

"I know here a lot of people were looking for this, at the defence, that we didn't sign this and that and all that stuff,” Klopp said after his side’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

"If these problems would have been sorted with one player, you can imagine we'd put all our money in and say 'let's do this'. It's not about this.”

