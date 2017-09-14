Anthony Joshua seems to have stepped up his preparations for the massive world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev by facing up against the 'World's Strongest Man'.

However, the pair were not involved in any sort of fighting or sparring.

The British boxer shared the ring with Eddie Hall, but only to play a game of swing ball, before taking him on in a wide range of completely random activities.

In a sign of good things to come, Joshua came out on top after his enormous opponent completely missed the ball.

Following the rather embarrassing howler, Hall boldly stated: "I feel confident, he [Joshua] thinks he's big time but he hasn't had a fight with the beast yet."

Joshua also displayed his delicate side as he engaged in a game of Jenga, which he navigated past with extreme precision.

Following a convincing win with the wooden blocks, the 27-year-old stumbled in a game of Connect Four.

Despite Hall being an astonishing 11st more than AJ, it was the boxer who dominated the Cream Cracker contest, finishing his half well before the big man.

Despite the early setbacks, the beast displayed pinpoint accuracy in the trick shot challenge, which involved firing a pellet at three cans.

The big man managed to hit all three of the cans on his first effort.

Joshua goes up against Pulev on October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with 70,000 tickets for the event being snapped up on the first day itself.

This fight comes as a mandatory title defense for the Brit following his iconic victory over Wladimir Klitschko on April 29.

It was looking likely that AJ would delay the fight with Pulev in order to have a rematch with the Ukrainian, but after months of tossing and turning, the veteran eventually opted out of the rematch and decided to retire instead.

