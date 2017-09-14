Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua stars in brilliant video alongside World's Strongest Man

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua seems to have stepped up his preparations for the massive world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev by facing up against the 'World's Strongest Man'. 

However, the pair were not involved in any sort of fighting or sparring. 

The British boxer shared the ring with Eddie Hall, but only to play a game of swing ball, before taking him on in a wide range of completely random activities.

Article continues below

In a sign of good things to come, Joshua came out on top after his enormous opponent completely missed the ball. 

Following the rather embarrassing howler, Hall boldly stated: "I feel confident, he [Joshua] thinks he's big time but he hasn't had a fight with the beast yet."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Joshua also displayed his delicate side as he engaged in a game of Jenga, which he navigated past with extreme precision. 

Following a convincing win with the wooden blocks, the 27-year-old stumbled in a game of Connect Four. 

Despite Hall being an astonishing 11st more than AJ, it was the boxer who dominated the Cream Cracker contest, finishing his half well before the big man. 

Despite the early setbacks, the beast displayed pinpoint accuracy in the trick shot challenge, which involved firing a pellet at three cans. 

Watch the amusing video below.

The big man managed to hit all three of the cans on his first effort. 

Joshua goes up against Pulev on October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with 70,000 tickets for the event being snapped up on the first day itself. 

This fight comes as a mandatory title defense for the Brit following his iconic victory over Wladimir Klitschko on April 29. 

It was looking likely that AJ would delay the fight with Pulev in order to have a rematch with the Ukrainian, but after months of tossing and turning, the veteran eventually opted out of the rematch and decided to retire instead.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again