Football

Owen Gomez.

Liverpool fans are destroying Michael Owen for his comments about Joe Gomez

Football News
24/7

Few pundits divide opinion as much as Michael Owen.

For some reason, the former Premier League striker receives more than his fair share of stick from football fans.

His opinions don’t tend to go down well with football supporters on social media but, to be fair to him, the criticism he receives doesn’t deter him from voicing his views.

BT Sport pay him good money to voice his true opinions and he’ll do just that, regardless of the backlash, like every good pundit should.

It’s also important to note that Owen enjoyed an excellent career and brings all that experience in his role as a pundit to the table.

Owen's CV is impressive

The 37-year-old played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Manchester United, scored 40 goals in 89 appearances for England, and even won the Ballon d’Or in 2001.

It’s an impressive CV.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SWANSEA-STADIUM

As well as working as a pundit, Owen also works as an ambassador for Liverpool.

But his comments about Joe Gomez are confusing

However, he ended up confusing the Reds’ faithful with his comment about Joe Gomez during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Owen said of the 20-year-old, who was sent off in the closing stages of the match: “I’m not sure Joe Gomez is tall enough to be a centre-back."

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PRESSER

Pretty bizarre when you check out how tall Gomez actually is.

The England Under-21 international is actually 6’ 2” tall - and Liverpool fans made this point to Owen on Twitter…

Meanwhile, Gomez has been caught 'liking' this comment on Instagram...

