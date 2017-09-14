Steven Gerrard has enjoyed a fantastic career and, over the course of 17 years, cemented his status as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players.

Although the all-action Whiston-born midfielder never managed to land his hands on the Premier League trophy, he did win a host of major honours with his beloved Reds.

Gerrard won two FA Cups, three League Cup, the UEFA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and, of course, the UEFA Champions League in 2005.

He also won many individual awards - including the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year (2005) and the PFA Player’ Player of the Year (2006) - and finished third in the running for the 2005 Ballon d’Or.

Oh, and he was also named in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year on eight separate occasions - an impressive feat considering Liverpool never won the title with this talismanic skipper at the club.

Gerrard names the three most skilful players he played with

Gerrard played alongside many exceptionally talented players during his spell at Anfield, including Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Xabi Alonso.

But which of all the players Gerrard played with does he rate as the most skilful?

The retired England international has revealed all in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I wasn’t skilful at all! I’ve played with some really, really skilful players,” he said.

Philippe Coutinho

The first player he named was Philippe Coutinho, who remains a Liverpool player despite his desire to join FC Barcelona last month.

“Philippe Coutinho is obviously a magician,” Gerrard commented.

Luis Garcia

He then named Luis Garcia, which might come as a surprise to some people.

Luis Suarez

But in less surprising news, last but not least he named the magnificent Suarez.

“People like Luis Garcia, Luis Suarez, have fantastic skills on them,” Gerrard added. “They would probably be my top three.”

No room for Mario Balotelli, Stevie?

No room for Alonso, Torres or Mario Balotelli?

We jest, of course.

That’s a pretty impressive trio of teammates, Stevie!

