Betting on the beautiful game can be a love-hate relationship.

And while a rogue weekend accumulator might bring home the money, it just takes one dramatic save; calamitous own goal or bizarre refereeing decision to ruin a bet.

It doesn't stop some supporters from placing some rather left-field predictions, though. You only have to look at the courageous punters who reaped the rewards of Leicester City's unlikely romp to the Premier League title in 2016 to get the picture.

When said bets win, bookmakers will often take to Twitter to commend the unlikely fans whose odds often climb into three or even four figures.

There was another fine example of this in Manchester City's trip to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Citizens ran riot in Rotterdam with a 4-0 victory that looks to set the stage for an impressive campaign in Europe this season.

Some of the usual suspects found themselves on the scoresheet again with the formidable strikeforce of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero both grabbing a goal each. Bizarrely, though, it was John Stones who provided the other two strikes.

Before the mid-week clash, the 23-year-old had scored just twice in his time with City and on four occasions in his entire club career.

Feyenoord just couldn't handle the Englishman, however. Stones broke the deadlock in the 2nd minute with a header that squirmed through the legs of Tonny Vilhena on the line.

His second strike was another header and in far more orthodox fashion, beating Brad Jones from close range via Kevin de Bruyne's delivery.

Incredible in itself but three punters - brace yourself - actually managed to predict Stones' brace. SkyBet tweeted out that a trio of their customers had plumped for the unlikely 200-1 bet and, in doing so, will have no shortage of winnings.

Quite why the said punters fancied that Stones would double his all-time City tally in an otherwise banal Champions League clash is unknown but it makes for quite the story.

Sky Bet later tweeted out that the largest stake was £2, so no astronomical winnings yet an unexpected pay day for three.

Stones is entering his second campaign at the Etihad Stadium and the jury remains out as to the Englishman's future at the club. Signed for his positive defending and general talent on the ball, the 23-year-old needs to iron out the errors that dogged his 2016-17 season.

Two goals won't do his quest any harm and, at worst, three people will thank him for it.

