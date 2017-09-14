Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

It’s been almost two years since Jurgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool manager and the German is still looking for his first trophy.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss reached both the Europa League final and the League Cup final with Liverpool in his first season in charge but lost on both occasions.

In his first full campaign, Klopp led Liverpool to a top-four finish but the supporters desperately crave a trophy.

The club haven’t tasted silverware since the 2012 League Cup and, while that isn’t solely Klopp’s fault, he is getting the blame from small sections of the fan base.

His failure to sign a central defender in the summer has disappointed many Liverpool fans. But some of them have taken their disappointment to new levels.

That’s because a Twitter account has been created under the name #KloppOUT with the handle @KloppMustGo.

As you can imagine, they want Klopp to leave Liverpool and clearly don’t think he’s the right man for the job.

Their Twitter bio reads: “Lifelong #LFC fan, season ticket holder. Our club is bigger than one man #KloppOUT”

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-TRAINING

What’s more, they’re planning a protest.

After their 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday night, the Twitter account wrote: “The #KloppOUT banner has been designed. At the Burnley game we will be taking donations for a plane to fly over Anfield next month.”

The #KloppOut banner

Attached to the tweet is the banner design - check it out:

We’re not too sure they’re going to get too many donations from the majority of Liverpool fans this weekend and we very much doubt there will be a plane flying over Anfield any time soon.

But, to put it into context, Klopp’s predecessor - Brendan Rodgers - had three more wins than his successor after their first 72 matches in charge.

Rodgers’ Liverpool also scored 23 more goals and earned seven more points during that time.

They might think they have a valid point but flying a plane over Anfield isn't going to help anyone.

