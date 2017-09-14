Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Gennady Golovkin shows his dedication to Canelo fight during training camp

Gennady Golovkin missed the birth of his baby daughter in order to continue his preparations to fight Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night. 

While Mrs G gave birth to their second child in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old boxer was stepping up the hard work in southern California for the upcoming fight. 

Having been immersed in his training sessions, Golovkin arrived two hours late to his new-born daughter's first ring walk. 

The rather private Kazakh refused to answer any questions regarding his wife or the newly-added member of the family. 

Although, the middleweight champion was happy to admit that he was free to miss the birth of his second child as the Canelo fight is the biggest of his life. 

Golovkin said: “It was no problem. I am very happy for this but we know my business comes first.

“The baby would come without me being there. I had done my part!

“Of course I went to see my wife and baby as soon as I could. But this fight with Canelo is the most important of my career. As it is for him. Please, do not ask about my family. Just boxing questions.”

GGG's legendary trainer Abel Sanchez revealed that his man was never inclined to miss the grueling Big Bear training camp, with the undefeated star refusing to miss even a second of his preparations. 

Sanchez said: "He said, 'Coach, the baby is going to come whether I'm there or not. I have to train'.

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez - Fighter Arrivals

"Gennady is smiling a lot not only for the birth but also because he finally has this big fight and that frustration is over."

GGG will be hoping all his hard work and his dedication to the training camp will pay off come fight night, this Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Just a few weeks ago it staged the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight, arguably the biggest fight of the year, but many pundits and fans are claiming GGG vs Canelo will be the best fight of the year.

You can understand why.

