ESPN has released its annual player rankings ahead of the new season and as usual, it has caused quite a stir across the NBA.

As with the NBA 2K player ratings, it's fair to say that players are not too keen on rankings either as they see it as a sign of disrespect.

The major talking point this week is ESPN's decision to place New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony at 64th despite still being one of the best scorers in the league.

To put it into perspective, the 10-time All-Star was one place below Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, who is yet to make his professional debut.

Unsurprisingly, Melo reacted angrily to the ranking and took to social media to say: "ESPN Don't be so Blatant with the disrespect."

For what it's worth, at least Anthony was included in the top 100 unlike his close friend Dwyane Wade.

Prior to last season, the veteran shooting guard was sitting at 40th but he has made a significant drop this time around.

Despite a difficult first campaign with the Chicago Bulls, Wade was still productive as he averaged 18.3 points per game.

With all that he's accomplished, the 35-year-old shouldn't lose much sleep over a ranking, but he couldn't help but provide some of his thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

"Rankings don't win you championships. Rankings don't get your jersey retired (one day) & They don't get you into the Hall of Fame (one day)," he wrote.

The former Miami Heat star is absolutely right. As a three-time champion, a 12-time All-Star and a former Finals MVP, he should only be judged by what he produces on the hardwood and his achievements throughout his career speak for itself.

ESPN's reasoning for dropping D.Wade out of the top 100 was due to his lack of impact for the Bulls last year.

Per ESPN: "Wade's scoring average was certainly respectable, but it was his lowest since his rookie year, which was the last time he wasn't an All-Star before last season. He had career lows in field goal percentage (43.4) and assists (3.8 per game) as his minutes declined for the fourth consecutive season."

Chicago is expected to reach a buyout agreement with the All-NBA guard in the coming months as his days in the Windy City appear to be numbered.

With the franchise keen to undergo a rebuilding phase and Wade looking to compete for a championship, it's certainly in the best interests of both parties to go their separate ways.