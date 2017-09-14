Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Alberto Moreno.

John Arne Riise and Alberto Moreno exchange classy tweets after 2-2 draw v Sevilla

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s fair to say that very few Liverpool fans would have shed a tear had Jurgen Klopp decided to sell Alberto Moreno this summer.

The Spanish full-back, who arrived at Anfield from Sevilla in 2014, only featured sporadically for the Reds last term following two full seasons of unconvincing performances.

Fans had lost all faith in Moreno’s defensive ability, believing the 25-year-old was actually a left-sided winger rather than a left-back - the position Liverpool had signed him to occupy.

Article continues below

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has been extremely critical of Moreno on numerous occasions over the past three seasons.

The nadir of Moreno’s Liverpool career came on 18 May 2016, when he produced an abject individual display in the Europa League final against his former employers, Sevilla.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Moreno has been blasted by Liverpool fans over the years

“Jurgen, transfer committee, anyone sign a f****** left back,” Carragher wrote.

His angry post was retweeted thousands of times by Liverpool fans who were all thinking the same thing.

Moreno’s Liverpool career, it seemed, was coming to an end.

But he's survived - and his slowly changing fan's opinions

However, 16 months later and he remains a Liverpool player.

And to the surprise of many, he’s enjoyed a pretty decent start to the season.

Moreno will have been desperate to impress in Liverpool’s Champions League match against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SEVILLA

This was an opportunity to make amends - to a small extent - for his performance against the same opponents back in May 2016.

And he performed pretty well, even getting himself an assist for Liverpool’s first-half equaliser scored by Roberto Firmino.

Riise and Moreno exchange classy tweets

This sparked a reaction from former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise, who tweeted: “And my man @lfc18alberto is on it tonight 👏🏻 So happy for that guy ⚽️Keep up the hard work mate 😁“

After the match finished, Moreno responded with a classy tweet of his own: “Thank you very much John. 👏🏻👏🏻🔴🔴 #YNWA“

He’s not used to being praised by former Liverpool players, so that must have meant the world to him.

“Anytime my man!“ Riise added. “Well deserved 👏🏻🔝⚽️“

Liverpool fans agreed with Riise

Liverpool fans then followed Riise’s lead and heaped praise on the much-maligned Spaniard.

Perhaps he does have a future at Anfield after all.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alberto Moreno
Football
Liverpool
John Arne Riise

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again