Last month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made the bold claim that there are no five better centre-backs than the ones he currently has at his disposal.

The German insisted he was happy with having Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez to choose from.

"Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Five. Then you win a prize. It's difficult how it is."

Article continues below

We're now in mid-September and there's a sense that Klopp might be regretting not buying a new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Defensive errors once again cost Liverpool during Wednesday night's Champions League opener against Sevilla, having led 2-1 until the last 20 minutes.

Article continues below

The Reds' performance at the back drew heavy criticism in the post-match analysis, especially from club legend Dietmar Hamann.

He told RTE, per the Mirror: "I don't know where this team is going to go. He (Klopp) came to the club 18 months ago and it was obvious that the defence needed reinforcement.

"This was the part of the team that needed strengthening and developing. Have I seen progress in the last 18 months? No. Are they any better than they were 18 months ago? No.

"If I look at the squad now - we talked about how good they are - apart from [Manchester] City it's probably the best strike force and players going forward in the league.

"I've rarely seen a more inbalanced squad in Liverpool's history - or in any other Premier League team. It's top heavy."

Liverpool's woes were further compounded in the 94th minute when Gomez was shown red for a second bookable offence. He will miss the next game against Spartak Moscow.

Gomez was poor against Sevilla, but it would appear he thinks one of his teammates was even worse.

Liverpool fans on Twitter have noticed the 20-year-old has liked an Instagram comment slamming fellow centre-back Lovren (see below).

GOMEZ LIKES LOVREN COMMENT

The comment reads: "Can you f***ing start playing centre-back? I'm sick of Lovren playing in the centre. Get Klopp to partner you in the centre because I know you'll get the job done."

Ouch. Lovren has been a source of frustration for Liverpool fans ever since he joined in 2014 and it seems many of them have had enough.

And judging by his Instagram activity, Gomez agrees, although perhaps he was just liking the fact someone wants him to play centre-back, which is his natural position.

Here's how Twitter reacted, with Liverpool fans entirely split over whether Gomez's actions were right or wrong.

TWITTER REACTS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms