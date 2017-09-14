Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Joe Gomez.

Joe Gomez likes comment on Instagram slamming a Liverpool teammate

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made the bold claim that there are no five better centre-backs than the ones he currently has at his disposal.

The German insisted he was happy with having Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez to choose from.

"Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Five. Then you win a prize. It's difficult how it is."

Article continues below

We're now in mid-September and there's a sense that Klopp might be regretting not buying a new centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Defensive errors once again cost Liverpool during Wednesday night's Champions League opener against Sevilla, having led 2-1 until the last 20 minutes.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

Houston Texans star linebacker handed massive suspension after being busted for PEDs

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Vince McMahon reveals what will happen to WWE once he's no longer around

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

The Reds' performance at the back drew heavy criticism in the post-match analysis, especially from club legend Dietmar Hamann.

He told RTE, per the Mirror: "I don't know where this team is going to go. He (Klopp) came to the club 18 months ago and it was obvious that the defence needed reinforcement.

"This was the part of the team that needed strengthening and developing. Have I seen progress in the last 18 months? No. Are they any better than they were 18 months ago? No.

"If I look at the squad now - we talked about how good they are - apart from [Manchester] City it's probably the best strike force and players going forward in the league.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SEVILLA

"I've rarely seen a more inbalanced squad in Liverpool's history - or in any other Premier League team. It's top heavy."

Liverpool's woes were further compounded in the 94th minute when Gomez was shown red for a second bookable offence. He will miss the next game against Spartak Moscow.

Gomez was poor against Sevilla, but it would appear he thinks one of his teammates was even worse.

Liverpool fans on Twitter have noticed the 20-year-old has liked an Instagram comment slamming fellow centre-back Lovren (see below).

GOMEZ LIKES LOVREN COMMENT

The comment reads: "Can you f***ing start playing centre-back? I'm sick of Lovren playing in the centre. Get Klopp to partner you in the centre because I know you'll get the job done."

Ouch. Lovren has been a source of frustration for Liverpool fans ever since he joined in 2014 and it seems many of them have had enough.

And judging by his Instagram activity, Gomez agrees, although perhaps he was just liking the fact someone wants him to play centre-back, which is his natural position.

Here's how Twitter reacted, with Liverpool fans entirely split over whether Gomez's actions were right or wrong.

TWITTER REACTS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Dejan Lovren
Football

Trending Stories

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

Ben Roethlisberger makes stunning claim about the NFC North - fans probably won't agree

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

WWE has discovered that Baron Corbin is wrapped up in one heck of a major lawsuit

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Twitter can’t get over what Roy Keane said about Liverpool after Sevilla draw

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Watch: Serge Aurier produced a ridiculous piece of defending v Dortmund

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Rio Ferdinand names the Premier League club he thinks will go furthest in CL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again