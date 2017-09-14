Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Steven Gerrard has revealed something quite surprising about Fernando Torres

The majority of Liverpool fans lost all respect for Fernando Torres the moment he completed his £50 million transfer to Chelsea back in January 2011.

The Anfield faithful adored ‘El Nino’ but their love turned to hate when he jumped ship on the final day of the 2010-11 winter transfer window.

The relationship between Torres and some of his former Liverpool teammates was never the same after his move to Stamford Bridge, either.

However, one Liverpool star who never lost his admiration for Torres was Steven Gerrard.

The two players enjoyed an excellent on-field relationship during their time working together at Anfield and have remained complimentary about each other ever since.

Torres: Gerrard is the best I've played with

Back in April, Torres named Gerrard as the best player he’s played alongside during his illustrious career - high praise when you consider he’s played with some of the greatest footballers of the modern era.

“He was everything I need on the pitch, all in one player!” Torres was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. “I was a big fan of Stevie before I went to Liverpool, but playing with him was much better than expected.

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Ge

“He was by far the best player I have ever played with and I would pay to play with him again.”

The feeling of respect is mutual. Gerrard has often named Torres as one of the best players he’s ever played with.

Gerrard reveals something quite surprising about Torres

However, in an interview with FourFourTwo in which he talked about many of his former Liverpool teammates, Gerrard revealed a rather surprising piece in information about the World Cup winner.

Asked who wasn’t great in training but always turned it on in matches, Gerrard said: “Torres was a bit up and down in training but as soon as he came alive on a full pitch, he was awesome.

“One of the best players I’ve ever played with. He was a player who liked big spaces.”

Wigan Athletic v Liverpool - Premier League

You can watch the interview in full here...

Considering just how remarkably good he was at his peak, it’s surprising to hear that Torres wasn’t ripping it up in training, too.

But at least he always managed to produce the goods when it mattered most.

