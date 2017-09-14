Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

More information on the big angle on SmackDown has surfaced.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Thomas and Mack Center on the USA Network, Vince McMahon announced that Shane McMahon would take on Kevin Owens in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV (pay-per-view) event. Owens then attacked the WWE Chairman and busted him open.

Owens agreed to the match if Vince promised that he could beat a McMahon senseless if he was provoked. This led to Owens attacking McMahon by headbutting the chairman. The former WWE Universal Champion followed it up by kicking McMahon in the ribs and a superkick before ending the assault with a Frog Splash from the top rope.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event takes place on October 8th, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that McMahon bleeding was a planned spot in the angle. It could be considered hypocritical by some due to other Superstars being fined for blading in the past. Most notably, Batista was fined $100,000 for bleeding in a cage match with Chris Jericho in 2008. It should be noted that WWE went to being a PG product in 2008 and since then, WWE has banned from Superstars using blood in matches. Whenever you do see blood in a match, then it is usually done by the hard way.

Although it is unknown just how the cut happened, there’s a chance that the blood could have been a result of a hard way shot. The longtime pro wrestling reporter mentioned that people that he spoke to who were in the business for decades believe that McMahon bladed before the segment and covered it up with nu-skin. By using this, it would allow the wound re-opening with a lot of blood.

As noted, WWE.com issued a storyline update on McMahon on Wednesday morning by stating that following the attack, he did not give comment and refused to be looked at by medical staff.

